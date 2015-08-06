| June 29, 2017 | Food & Drink

Craving a more elevated outdoor dining experience? These al fresco hotspots have you covered.

Cocktails, great new bites, and one of the best pool views on the Strip.

Happily, Vegas pool and patio dining spots no longer consider the outdoors a place to stuff a burger down your gullet before heading back to your daybed (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Here, some of our favorite patio and poolside spots with summer menus that won’t weigh you down.

One carafe of juice, six bottles of bubbly: Herringbone is all about the ideal ratio.

What’s new: Herringbone Brunch Club, on weekends from 10 am to 4 pm.

The vibe: The lively patio has a pool view, without feeling like a pool deck, and live DJs spin electronic and funk, but you can still hear your friends.

Buffet strategy: Go straight for the oysters and shellfish at the Salt, Brine & Poke station, though you’ll find a full buffet and an (included) à la carte menu with orange ricotta chocolate chip pancakes, Kobe sliders, and more.

Drink up: $35 buys endless prosecco, Bellinis, mimosas, and Bloody Marys, or upgrade to endless Moët & Chandon Rosé for $95. 702-590-9898

Good branding: Drai’s Paradise cocktail looks the part.

Just a spritz: Could a pool party that sells Moët Ice-filled spray guns (two for $3,000) really have elevated pool dining? Yes!

What to order: Light bites like the new Hawaiian poke burrito, fresh sushi, Drai’s rice bowl, and even poke nachos.

Hydrate: Cocktails like the new Drai’s Paradise (Hennessy V.S.O.P. Cognac, Moët Ice Rosé, tangerine syrup, fresh lime), the aforementioned spray guns, or bottle service that starts at $395.

Stay for: Full concert performances by any of the legendary names Drai’s lures here, from Travis Barker to Waka-Flocka, and residents G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly. 702-777-3800

#nofilter at Salute: Antipasto, drinks, and friends. You just won summer.

A deal a day: Daily specials like $5 martini Mondays and halfpriced wine Thursdays are perfect for those who love to game the system.

What’s new: Colorful updated antipasto misto with meats, cheese, eggplant caponata, peppers, yucca in agrodolce, and olives, plus super-fresh ahi tartare with avocado, chilies, tangerine, saffron crème fraiche, caviar, and semolina chips.

About that menu: This year, seriously pedigreed chef Luke Palladino arrived to revamp the menu, with standouts like truffle ravioli with foie gras-Cognac crema.

Salute summertime: With Endless Summer (vodka, coconut rum, pineapple, pomegranate, lemon, and orange bitters), or the Italian way, with house-made limoncello. 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7311

Does anything say “summer” better than poke and rosé at Mandarin Oriental?

All about balance: With a little virtue (raw vegan smoothies, summer rice paper rolls filled with veggies, glass noodles, mint, and cilantro) and a little vice (a beef frank with double-smoked bacon and beer-battered onion rings).

Hydrate: With Mandarin Oriental’s Spa Water: Effen cucumber vodka, watermelon, lemon and lime juices, and ginger ale; and the Melon Cooler: Belvedere vodka, fresh cantaloupe juice, St. Germain, lime, and club soda.

Service, please! The Pool Café serves the newly refreshed cabanas and daybeds, but you can also walk in from the pool.

Bonus: Even non-guests can rent a cabana here, which comes with Moët Ice, fresh fruit, and all the mod-cons you love in a cabana. 702-590-8888