May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening
April 27, 2017

21st Annual Power of Love Gala
April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'

July 5, 2017

See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton
June 26, 2017

'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Dishes on New Season & Working with Hilary Duff
June 16, 2017

DJ Duo Ephwurd on Why They Love Performing at EDC in Vegas & The Weeknd Collaboration Goals

June 29, 2017

Exactly What to Eat Poolside in Vegas This Season
June 23, 2017

Farmers Markets in Vegas to Check out This Summer
June 22, 2017

Famed Vegas Foodie John Curtas on the Can't-Miss Restaurant Dishes of the Summer

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

June 28, 2017

Fashion Designer Philipp Plein on His New Stores at the Shops at Crystals
June 28, 2017

Summer Athleisure Pieces That You Can Wear at Night in Vegas
June 27, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton

By Adrienne Gaffney | July 5, 2017 | People

It’s Jeff Koons’s world, and we’re just living in it—and dressing for it—as he announces a new collection for Louis Vuitton.

Jeff-Koons

Jeff Koons.

Jeff Koons, the Pop Art-influenced provocateur behind balloon-dog sculptures and Old Master reproductions, has always been better received by the general public than by the art world. But now the latter is catching up, following a major retrospective at the Whitney Museum, a prominent new public installation in New York, and, most recently, a gala in his honor at MOCA in LA. But as the conversation shifts around him, Koons remains happily himself at the center, announcing a major commercial collaboration in the form of a new fashion collection for none other than Louis Vuitton.

Dubbed “Masters,” Koons’s pieces for the Parisian powerhouse deploy a premise similar to his “Gazing Ball” series, in which he hand-painted reproductions of some of art history’s greatest works and placed a gleaming blue orb at their center. This time, Koons has taken five of the most recognizable paintings in the history of art—Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Titian’s Mars, Venus and Cupid, Rubens’s The Tiger Hunt, Fragonard’s Girl with Dog, and Van Gogh’s A Wheatfield with Cypresses—and placed them on purses, totes, scarves, bag charms, and shawls.

This is the first time an original Koons has been featured in a fashion collaboration. “What’s wonderful about working with Louis Vuitton is their resources. They [have] the finest in the world,” says the 62-year-old artist. “The first samples come through and it’s like, ‘Wow! That’s better than anything I’ve seen before.’”

Each accessory is adorned with the original artist’s last name in glitzy, appliquéd letters, providing a quick lesson in art history and in personal branding before the Instagram era. For his part, Koons signs the works, too: His initials appear as part of the classic Louis Vuitton monogram. The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-6189; louisvuitton.com

Tags: fashion vegas fashion art louis vuitton artists vegas artists summer 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF LOUIS VUITTON

