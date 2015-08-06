    

Burlesque Star Claire Sinclair Opens Glitzy Vegas Airbnb

By Andrea Bennett | July 7, 2017 | People

Claire Sinclair’s downtown “Claire BNB” is taking the Vegas rental market by storm. Up next: Expansion!

Claire-Sinclair

Sinclair in the Vintage Glitz.

If 2011 Playmate of the Year and former Pin Up burlesque star Claire Sinclair rang your doorbell bearing gingersnaps and a clipboard, you’d probably sign whatever she wanted. As she recounts going door-to-door seeking her neighbors’ approval for her seven-unit Airbnb rental, she’s sitting on the pink couch of her Vintage Glitz-themed rental, her bare feet tucked under her vermilion mini-dress, conjuring the sexily dissonant colors of a 1960s Playboy cover. The suite, appropriately, is modeled after the Pink Palace of Playboy icon Jayne Mansfield. “Every room is meant for shooting,” she smiles, and her fan base—Pin Up devotees, rockabilly tourists, and festivalgoers—has been keeping the Insta-perfect units booked since the first two opened. What she’s going for, she says, is a bright update to those “throwback Vegas motor inns.” The pink Jacuzzi tub with a waterfall feature and glittery walls virtually beg for naughty selfies. Other suites include a ’70s-inspired bachelor pad (think shag everything) and the Beauty and the Beast-inspired Fairytale Suite, with wacky-but-practical features like a soundproofed castle-like shutter and a gilt-framed mirror-TV in the bedroom.

Sinclair, channeling her performance energy into new ideas, isn’t stopping at this building. “I’ve put my life savings into this project,” she says, “and every day I’m looking for more magic.” Ultimately, she sees Claire BnBs in Airbnb’s “top trending spots” like Portland and Palm Springs. “I want to animate the rooms. What if you pushed a ‘goodnight kiss’ button and music started playing? That’s next-level for us.” Claire BnB; 427 11th St.; airbnb.com

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JESSICA EISNER (BOTTOM LEFT)

