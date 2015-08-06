    

Parties

June 29, 2017

'Vegas' 14th Anniversary Party
June 4, 2017

2017 Bellusso Jewelers Annual JCK Celebration
May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening

People

July 21, 2017

Matchbox 20 Singer Rob Thomas on the Band's Summer Reunion Tour
July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self
July 7, 2017

Burlesque Star Claire Sinclair Opens Glitzy Vegas Airbnb

Food & Drink

July 13, 2017

French Dishes to Eat in Vegas in Honor of Bastille Day
June 29, 2017

Exactly What to Eat Poolside in Vegas This Season
June 23, 2017

Farmers Markets in Vegas to Check out This Summer

Home & Real Estate

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

Style & Beauty

June 28, 2017

Fashion Designer Philipp Plein on His New Stores at the Shops at Crystals
June 28, 2017

Summer Athleisure Pieces That You Can Wear at Night in Vegas
June 27, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Matchbox 20 Singer Rob Thomas on the Band's Summer Reunion Tour

By Spencer Lubitz | July 21, 2017 | People

Share

Singer-songwriter Rob Thomas talks about Matchbox Twenty's reunion for this summer's A Brief History of Everything tour with Counting Crows.

Rob Thomas

Meet your Matchbox! FROM LEFT: Brian Yale, Rob Thomas, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook.

Something tells us that Rob Thomas isn’t giving us a history of everything he’s done in Vegas, but we caught up with him before his tour beginning this summer.

What are you most looking forward to about this tour?
There are songs that we haven’t played in 20 years; we’re going to be playing everything that’s on that first record. It’s a good problem to have getting 20 years of songs in one tour.

Any favorite songs to perform live?
I think as far as singles go, our song “Red Lights.” When we put it out we finally really started to understand who we were as a band and showcase our personalities.

What can fans expect to see?
Adam [Duritz, lead singer of Counting Crows] and I have been friends for over 20 years. At the end of the day, it’s all about playing good songs. Between us we have 45 years of music—there’s going to be a little something for everyone.

What do you like to do in town?
My wife and I love to stay at Encore. We love Andrea’s restaurant, and we always have to have brunch outside at Terrace Point Café.

Do you have any favorite memories of Las Vegas?
[Laughs] I’m not sure. One of the good things about when we came up, was that we did it before TMZ and before Twitter. You could fall out of a club and no one was there to catch it with a camera. Mandalay Bay Events Center, July 29; 877-632-7400; axs.com

Tags: music bands people concerts q&a matchbox twenty vegas concerts summer 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CLIFF WATTS

