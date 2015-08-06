By Spencer Lubitz | July 21, 2017 | People

Singer-songwriter Rob Thomas talks about Matchbox Twenty's reunion for this summer's A Brief History of Everything tour with Counting Crows.

Meet your Matchbox! FROM LEFT: Brian Yale, Rob Thomas, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook.

Something tells us that Rob Thomas isn’t giving us a history of everything he’s done in Vegas, but we caught up with him before his tour beginning this summer.

What are you most looking forward to about this tour?

There are songs that we haven’t played in 20 years; we’re going to be playing everything that’s on that first record. It’s a good problem to have getting 20 years of songs in one tour.

Any favorite songs to perform live?

I think as far as singles go, our song “Red Lights.” When we put it out we finally really started to understand who we were as a band and showcase our personalities.

What can fans expect to see?

Adam [Duritz, lead singer of Counting Crows] and I have been friends for over 20 years. At the end of the day, it’s all about playing good songs. Between us we have 45 years of music—there’s going to be a little something for everyone.

What do you like to do in town?

My wife and I love to stay at Encore. We love Andrea’s restaurant, and we always have to have brunch outside at Terrace Point Café.

Do you have any favorite memories of Las Vegas?

[Laughs] I’m not sure. One of the good things about when we came up, was that we did it before TMZ and before Twitter. You could fall out of a club and no one was there to catch it with a camera. Mandalay Bay Events Center, July 29; 877-632-7400; axs.com