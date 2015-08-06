    

5 Songs You Didn't Know Were Written by 'Issues' Singer Julia Michaels

By Timothy Latterner | May 19, 2017 | People

Share

Before landing in the Top 20 with her own debut solo hit “Issues,” Julia Michaels had a successful career as a songwriter for some of pop music’s biggest names. Here are some of your favorite songs that were actually written by Julia Michaels:

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

In the fall of 2015, it was impossible to listen to any radio station for more than three songs without hearing “Sorry.” Michaels worked with a team of writers and Bieber to pen the song, and her voice is also featured in the main riff of the chorus.

Related: See what Julia Michaels' song Issues is about >>

Selena Gomez – “Good for You”

Michaels’ writing works on both sides of the relationship. After working with Bieber, she worked with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, on Revival. Michaels wrote “Good for You” with Gomez and it quickly became one of the best tracks on the album.

John Legend – “What You Do to Me”

On the more romantic, serenading side of songwriting, Michaels worked with John Legend on his Darkness and Light album, crafting masterful lyrics for the song “What You Do to Me” like, “I could stop, I could leave, but no. I don’t wanna/It’s a mess, I’m obsessed with your kind of torture/it’s my kind of torture.”

Ed Sheeran – “Dive”

Michaels’ work with Sheeran on his hit “Dive” allowed the young writer to work on expressing relationships in a new way, and for a new audience. The song’s chorus, “Don’t call me baby, unless you mean it/Don’t tell me you need me, if you don’t believe it” shows Michaels’ ability to take the emotions and feelings of any artist she works with and bring them to life in their music.

Gwen Stefani – “Used to Love You”

Michaels worked closely with Stefani on this piece, acting as a mediator of Stefani’s feelings and helping her sculpt a narrative for the song that felt true to her. According to Michaels, she works best when sitting down with the artists and performers and hearing about what they want to say, and that initial process brings out a better song like this one.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: music musicians songs youtube _feature
Categories: People

Videos via YouTube/JustinBieberVevo; YouTube/SelenaGomezVevo; YouTube/JohnLegendVevo; YouTube/EdSheeranYouTube/GwenStefaniVevo

