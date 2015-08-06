PartiesSee More
April 22, 2017
Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
April 6, 2017
The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017
May 12, 2017
| April 22, 2017 | Parties
Jon and Annie Rouse
John Lloyd, Ben Carey, Cory Martin, and Blake Martin
Crimson MK II
Jen Strom, Sam Glaser, John Curran, Mary Catherine McDonald, Megan Fazio, James Probst, and Jessica Galindo
Jon Rouse talking with crowd
24K SIG Sauer
Jon Rouse and SAWMILITAR
Ryan Beyer, Sam Glaser, and Jennifer Strom
Megan Fazio, Jon Rouse, and Chelsea Downey
Jessica Layton, Cory Martin, Jon Rouse, Annie Rouse, and Tracey Seay
Smith Wesson Roses
On April 22, 2017, fine art photographer Jon Rouse unveiled his ultra-high-resolution rare firearms collection “PRIMER: Art of Weaponry”, a study of power vs. beauty, to the public yesterday evening for the first time since its recent Hollywood film debut in box office hit John Wick 2. The vibrant, curated collection of bold weaponry works debuted among fine art masterpieces in Centaur Art Gallery, alongside pieces by Picasso, Salvador Dali, and Rembrandt, creating a juxtaposition in contemporary and classic works.
Photography by Tek Le
May 1, 2017
April 18, 2017