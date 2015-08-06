By Paul Zahn | April 14, 2017 | People

We caught up with The Blonds to chat about the Vegas costumes they created for Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.

Let’s talk about the Fall 2017 Collection you recently showed at NYFW. What inspired it?

PHILLIPE BLOND: For Fall 2017 we were inspired by an upcoming film, The Mummy, starring Sofia Boutella and Tom Cruise. It was all about the power of transformation and finding yourself.

DAVID BLOND: We collaborated with Universal Studios to create an experience of the main characters journey in the film through fashion.

You have been dominating the fashion scene for years. How do you keep it fresh and new?

PB: That’s the great thing about this business—it’s always changing. Every project or collection is different. We have many private clients as well that order special occasion pieces—from prom to bridal.

What is one thing you haven’t done with your brand that you would love to do?

DB: The Blonds will definitely expand into the fragrance and accessories market within the next few years.

Tell us about your partnership with Christian Louboutin.

PB: We have been long time friends and fans of Christian Louboutin and each season custom footwear is designed for the show.

Let’s talk Vegas. What are your favorite spots around town?

PB: The concerts are definitely a must see, especially Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears: Piece of Me, and of course Cher!

DB: There are several great things to see, including the original Las Vegas strip on Fremont and The Neon Museum.

You have worked with Britney Spears many times. What was it like?

PB: Working with Britney is always amazing, and we had a blast working on the Las Vegas show. The promotional aspects were incredible because images of her in one of our signature corsets was blown up to the size of Planet Hollywood!

Your emoji piece for Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show was a big hit. How did that partnership come about? How did you come up with such a fun and interesting idea?

DB: We worked with her stylists’ Rob and Mariel on this project. Phillipe and I mix unusual themes and this piece was based on a collection inspired by Chola vs. Genie. It was for her Jenny From The Block segment.

What are the differences in designing for these two Las Vegas performers?

PB: Each client has their own personality, so other than technically designing and producing garments for the stage, each is completely unique.

How does the process differ when it comes to designing something for Las Vegas versus a tour or runway show?

DB: A Las Vegas show is really the same as a world tour because the volume is turned way up. The pieces need to be impactful and more is better!

PB: The difference between runway pieces and performance is the construction, because performance pieces have to be worn several times and they can take a beating. Runway is more experimentation, inspiration, and prototypes that will then be refined and developed into looks for clients.

The Blonds have designed for basically every pop diva out there. Who is one person each of you have not worked with that you would love to?

PB: Lana Del Rey or Diana Ross!

DB: Cher and Celine Dion!

What is next for The Blonds?

PB & DB: EVERYTHING!