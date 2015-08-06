    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera

People

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 28, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Where They Eat in Vegas & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 4, 2017

Desserts to Enjoy in Vegas With Mom This Mother's Day
Read More

April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 10, 2017

Eye-Catching Straw Hats to Wear With All Your Outfits This Summer
Read More

May 9, 2017

How to Pair This Spring's Best Scents & Fashion
Read More

May 9, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous Vegas Days
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo

By Paul Zahn | April 14, 2017 | People

Share

We caught up with The Blonds to chat about the Vegas costumes they created for Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.

The-Blonds-Britney-Spears-Jlo-Jennifer-Lopez-Cher-Celine-Dion-Vegas-Photo.jpg

Let’s talk about the Fall 2017 Collection you recently showed at NYFW. What inspired it?
PHILLIPE BLOND: For Fall 2017 we were inspired by an upcoming film, The Mummy, starring Sofia Boutella and Tom Cruise. It was all about the power of transformation and finding yourself.
DAVID BLOND: We collaborated with Universal Studios to create an experience of the main characters journey in the film through fashion.

You have been dominating the fashion scene for years. How do you keep it fresh and new?
PB: That’s the great thing about this business—it’s always changing. Every project or collection is different. We have many private clients as well that order special occasion pieces—from prom to bridal.

What is one thing you haven’t done with your brand that you would love to do?
DB: The Blonds will definitely expand into the fragrance and accessories market within the next few years.

Tell us about your partnership with Christian Louboutin.
PB: We have been long time friends and fans of Christian Louboutin and each season custom footwear is designed for the show.

Let’s talk Vegas. What are your favorite spots around town?
PB: The concerts are definitely a must see, especially Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears: Piece of Me, and of course Cher!
DB: There are several great things to see, including the original Las Vegas strip on Fremont and The Neon Museum.

You have worked with Britney Spears many times. What was it like?
PB: Working with Britney is always amazing, and we had a blast working on the Las Vegas show. The promotional aspects were incredible because images of her in one of our signature corsets was blown up to the size of Planet Hollywood!

Your emoji piece for Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show was a big hit. How did that partnership come about? How did you come up with such a fun and interesting idea?
DB: We worked with her stylists’ Rob and Mariel on this project. Phillipe and I mix unusual themes and this piece was based on a collection inspired by Chola vs. Genie. It was for her Jenny From The Block segment.

What are the differences in designing for these two Las Vegas performers?
PB: Each client has their own personality, so other than technically designing and producing garments for the stage, each is completely unique.

How does the process differ when it comes to designing something for Las Vegas versus a tour or runway show?
DB: A Las Vegas show is really the same as a world tour because the volume is turned way up. The pieces need to be impactful and more is better!
PB: The difference between runway pieces and performance is the construction, because performance pieces have to be worn several times and they can take a beating. Runway is more experimentation, inspiration, and prototypes that will then be refined and developed into looks for clients.

The Blonds have designed for basically every pop diva out there. Who is one person each of you have not worked with that you would love to?
PB: Lana Del Rey or Diana Ross!
DB: Cher and Celine Dion!

What is next for The Blonds?
PB & DB: EVERYTHING!

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: fashion vegas fashion shows vegas shows jennifer lopez britney spears concerts designers britney spears vegas britney spears piece of me vegas concerts jlo _feature the blonds
Categories: People

Photography by Craig Giambron

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 18, 2017

Why Photographer Tanja Hollander Traveled the World to Meet More Than 400 of Her Facebook Friends

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE