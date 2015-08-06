    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera

People

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 28, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Where They Eat in Vegas & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 4, 2017

Desserts to Enjoy in Vegas With Mom This Mother's Day
Read More

April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 10, 2017

Eye-Catching Straw Hats to Wear With All Your Outfits This Summer
Read More

May 9, 2017

How to Pair This Spring's Best Scents & Fashion
Read More

May 9, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous Vegas Days
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Why You Need to See This Ex-CIA Officer's Vegas Show

By Andrea Bennett | April 24, 2017 | Culture

Share

A former CIA officer gives away the secrets of the farm nightly at Stratosphere. See duct tape in your future? Prepare your great escape in advance.

Ex-CIA-Officer-Vegas-Show.jpg

Duct tape and handcuffs are no match for dedicated pupils of ex-CIA agent Jason Hanson. Escaping them is just part of his Spy Escape & Evasion course.

There are some life hacks that are so very indispensable for living in Las Vegas, including, but not limited to, escaping from duct tape, rope, and zip ties in 10 seconds or less; picking locks; and defending yourself with a tactical pen. You might be following the great tradition of such venerable Vegas forefathers as Joe Pesci (whose character in Casino had clearly mastered pen skills). But whether your interest is purely recreational (handcuff escape!) or you anticipate a one-way drive to the desert, there’s now a class for that.

I tried Spy Escape & Evasion, a 75-minute spy-craft stage show hosted by ex-CIA officer Jason Hanson on weekends at Stratosphere. And I was as blown away by his presentation as his investors on Shark Tank, where he ultimately secured funding from FUBU CEO Daymond John. Hanson tied up my 7-year-old—an option every parent has wanted to exercise at some time, in this case made acceptable because, entertainment! Using the techniques he showed the crowd, she quickly broke free. The evening of sometimes alarmist infotainment attracts a mix of pure fun-seekers, paranoid Doomsday preppers, and that confrontational drunk girl. (You know the one.)

And you can expect to be peddled a scary buzzing flashlight, paracord key chain useful for smashing windows, and RFID-blocking card to protect you from lurking electronic pickpockets, all of which you will be convinced belong in your crisis bag. (What? You don’t have one?) Will you ever need to disappear without a trace, utilize your new counter-surveillance techniques, or transform yourself into a human lie detector? It’s hard to say—although Hanson’s pile of unnerving statistics points to yes. You will definitely, however, emerge with a few unbeatable party tricks. Spy Escape & Evasion, Stratosphere, Thursday–Saturday at 5 PM

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: shows vegas shows late spring 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY COMPASSIONATE EYE FOUNDATION/GETTY IMAGES (HANDS TIED); TONY HUTCHINGS/GETTY IMAGES (HANDCUFFS)

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 18, 2017

Why Photographer Tanja Hollander Traveled the World to Meet More Than 400 of Her Facebook Friends

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE