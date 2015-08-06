| April 6, 2017 | Parties

On April 6, 2017, Vegas celebrated the launch of The Aquatic Club at The Palazzo with a poolside soirée. The Moonshiners entertained the crowd with tunes all evening and the Aqua Lillies synchronized swimmers made a surprise appearance as well. Guests enjoyed refreshing cocktails by Havana Club rum and appetizers from Sushi Samba.

