April 22, 2017
Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
April 6, 2017
The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017
May 12, 2017
Havana Club Rum Cocktails
Adam and Bri Steck
Katrina Sitnik and Ahmed Aly
Justin Bolor and Lara Pizzoferrato
Andrea Moreno, Ashley Faraday, Richard Moreno, and Molly Rose
Mellysa Harris and Chris Colman
Kenneth Tangen, Fadey Makhamre, Anthony Cavalieri, Adrian Venturi, and Brian Chinn
The Aqua Lillies perform
The Moonshiners entertain the crowd
Vanessa Doleshal and Debbie Bingham
Shane Smith, Alyssa Anderson, Teryl Morgan, Angela Wise, and Beth Lebens
On April 6, 2017, Vegas celebrated the launch of The Aquatic Club at The Palazzo with a poolside soirée. The Moonshiners entertained the crowd with tunes all evening and the Aqua Lillies synchronized swimmers made a surprise appearance as well. Guests enjoyed refreshing cocktails by Havana Club rum and appetizers from Sushi Samba.
Photography by Ray Alamo
May 1, 2017
April 18, 2017