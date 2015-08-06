PartiesSee More
| March 29, 2017 | Parties
Casa Noble
Ana Castaneda and Richard Fullilove
The 2017 Porsche Panamera
Daniel Brinkman, Andrea Bennett, Noel Lee, Sophia Song, and Bo Brinkman
Dj Shai Peri
Knob Creek Rye Whiskey was served at the event
Jamie Molina, Paul Molina, and Ashley Campbell
Paul Jarrett introducing the 2017 Panamera
Marianne Tanada
Sheena Martin
Lewis and Eve Dawes with Kara and Paul Jarrett
Ricardo Laguna and Amber Ramsay
Ranielle Rivera and Sally Bae
Soloman Braun, David Perisset, Jackie Braun, and Wendy Albert
The crowd looking at the new 2017 Panamera.
On March 29, 2017, Vegas magazine and Gaudin Porsche co-hosted a spectacular event to unveil the 2017 Porsche Panamera to an excited crowd. Porsche enthusiasts enjoyed cocktails courtesy of Casa Noble tequila, Svedka vodka, and Knob Creek rye whiskey; shopped fabulous displays from Chopard jewelry and watches; and enjoyed the piano music of Alexandria Le during the evening.
Photography by Justin Harrison
