Flair for Care Fashion Show

| March 10, 2017 | Parties

On March 10, 2017, Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest non-profit hospice in Nevada, held its annual 'Flair for Care' Fashion Show at the Wynn Las Vegas featuring the 2017 Fall Collection of international designer Yigal Azrouël. This event serves as the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year supporting for the hospice's uncompensated care program. Every year, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides more than $1 million in uncompensated care to individuals in Southern Nevada.

Photography by Audrey Dempsey/Infinity Photo

