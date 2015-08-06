| March 9, 2017 | Parties

On March 9, 2017, Dancing with the Stars professionals Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and Tony Dovolani, along with their business partners, celebrated the grand opening of their Dance With Me dance studio located in Tivoli Village. Hundreds of fans turned out to meet the pros, take photos, watch performances by the studio’s skilled instructors and dance the night away. Maks, Val, and Tony, along with Maks’ and Val’s father, Sasha Chmerkovskiy, and other studio partners, also held a ribbon cutting ceremony with Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers.