| March 3, 2017 | Parties

On March 3, 2017, some of the biggest names in entertainment came together to support the fifth annual One Night for One Drop imagined by Cirque du Soleil, raising funds and awareness to benefit critical water issues worldwide. Presented by MGM Resorts International and Zappos.com inside the Zumanity Theatre at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the star-studded event featured performances by multi-platinum selling vocal group The Tenors and Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner, with additional performances by America’s Got Talent (AGT) winner Grace VanderWaal, GRAMMY-nominated rapper Redfoo from the Party Rock Crew, AGT finalist Malevo, and more.