By Andrea Bennett | March 16, 2017 | Culture

Vegas’s best fashion moments can all be found on a single night—at One Night for One Drop.

I defy anyone to find a better place to let your freak flag fly than Las Vegas, and if you’re the type of buttoned up conservative who doesn’t regularly cavort with bearded ladies or canoodle with a zebra-man, first of all, what’s wrong with you? Second, you get permission to do those things and dress as crazy glam as you’d like each year in the early spring, when One Night for One Drop arrives.

For those who don’t know, the basic format is this: All the city’s Cirque du Soleil shows go dark for a single night, with aerialists, dancers, acrobats, and other Cirque performers lending their talents to a one night show whose proceeds—from ticket sales and a fabulous live auction—benefit critical water issues worldwide. It’s held inside a different theater each year, starting with a red carpet and VIP party, on to the performance, and then the party continues afterward, with surprise celeb appearances, and food and cocktails from all over the Strip.

This year, Gina Gershon, Lisa Loeb (who sang at the pre-party and we hear has a line of eyeglass frames in the works), Marie Osmond, Penn Jillette, and more mingled before the show. Surprises of the show, held inside New York New York’s Zumanity Theatre, included appearances by Redfoo, Grace VanderWaal, The Tenors, and a last-moment William Shatner arrival onstage. Then the party continued around the pool outside, with performances on a small stage in the middle of the crowd by Redfoo, Backstreet Boys, and EDM duo Sultan + Shepard. My favorite part, though: the hundreds of guests that throw themselves into the fashion assignment of dressing in blue for solidarity, and an after party so fabulous it’s sometimes hard to distinguish between guests and performers.

Above, some of my favorite fashion moments from One Night for One Drop 2017. Do you make an appearance?

