April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera

Read More

May 11, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 28, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Where They Eat in Vegas & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together

Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 4, 2017

Desserts to Enjoy in Vegas With Mom This Mother's Day
Read More

April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas

Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Read More

May 10, 2017

Eye-Catching Straw Hats to Wear With All Your Outfits This Summer
Read More

May 9, 2017

How to Pair This Spring's Best Scents & Fashion
Read More

May 9, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous Vegas Days
How to Get Into Wynn's Exclusive VIP Space Living Room

By Andy Wang | April 10, 2017 | Culture

Just because Wynn's living room is no longer members-only doesn't mean you'll get in. Timothy Sheldon explains.

Wynn-VIP-lounge.jpg

For those lucky enough to make it past Timothy Sheldon to the formerly members-only Living Room, this serene scene awaits. Plus, you can watch the action in adjoining Intrigue from behind the safety of a two-way mirror.

The VIP room within Intrigue has, after a year of operation, dropped its members-only policy. But that doesn’t mean you’re getting into the lounge where Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid have partied. You’ll have to negotiate your way past 6’6” doorman (and former pro soccer player) Timothy Sheldon, who read all he could find about Studio 54 gatekeeper Marc Benecke, and studied Page Six to help determine whom he should embrace and whom he should bounce.

It seems like the best way to get into an exclusive spot is to be a celebrity, a real estate heir, or a model. Any tips for people who aren’t?
 “The best way to come in if you don’t know anybody is to have a nice attitude. A smile helps. Anybody who’s got five drinks in them or is pushy, that kind of energy won’t work. Conversely, if a couple comes in and they’re out on some kind of holiday, they’ve got great energy and are articulate and dress well, they have a value. It could be the downtown skateboard kid with paint on his nails because he’s done graffiti all day. Sometimes, you want to mix it up. You don’t want a bunch of bankers in there. A room full of beautiful women is boring if nobody else is there.”

There’s no social media at the Living Room.
“This room is not supposed to be a place everybody knows about. If you’re XYZ celebrity who just broke up with your wife and you want to blow off steam with your boys, you come here and I take care of you and nobody knows about it. Unfortunately, with just the wrong handful of people, the room is all wrong. I don’t have a requirement of money we have to make. It’s about the integrity of the room.”

Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KARL LARSON (SHELDON); BARBARA KRAFT (INTRIGUE INTERIOR); DAVID
BECKER/GETTY IMAGES FOR WYNN LAS VEGAS (HADID); DANNY MAHONEY (NIGHTCLUB)

