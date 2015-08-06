    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera

People

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 28, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Where They Eat in Vegas & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 4, 2017

Desserts to Enjoy in Vegas With Mom This Mother's Day
Read More

April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 10, 2017

Eye-Catching Straw Hats to Wear With All Your Outfits This Summer
Read More

May 9, 2017

How to Pair This Spring's Best Scents & Fashion
Read More

May 9, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous Vegas Days
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

By Athena Costanza Torkel | March 22, 2017 | Culture

Share

Marvel's sexiest deadly weapon makes her modern comic book debut right here in Vegas.

Elektra-marvel.jpg

Elektra Natchios is known to fans of the Marvel’s Daredevil series on Netflix as an equal parts scary and sexy ninja assassin—and love interest of the show’s titular superhero. But comic book fans have known her as one bad-ass (and über-wealthy) heroine since her first Daredevil appearance in 1981. Now for the first time, Elektra gets her own solo comic series, which kicked off in Sin City in February when, on the off-side of her off-again/on-again romance with Daredevil, she ditches Manhattan and slinks off to Vegas (as one does).

“Elektra is in Vegas to hide in plain sight,” says writer Matt Owens. “She, like all of us, is searching for belonging—for a place of zero judgment. She goes to Vegas to spend all of her money away, not thinking about her next move. That’s where she gets wrapped up in something she wasn’t expecting.” Sounds about right for the city that’s the perfect cover for a fashionable femme fatale. “Vegas immediately jumped out at me,” says Owens of the idea for the setting.

“It’s fun and sexy and dangerous in ways that New York is not.” Safe to say that where Elektra goes, trouble soon follows, and trouble arrives in the form of Arcade, another assassin (and oft X-Men foe) who leaves his victims playing a game of chance for their lives. Expect high-stakes battles from New York-New York (“because how could I not?” Owens says) to Luxor and other Vegas icons. Elektra is the dark heroine who plays by her own rules, shedding her identity to try on something new in Vegas, and keeping to the shadows, where the rules don’t matter. Words to live by? Well, maybe for the weekend.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: netflix _feature spring 2017 comic book
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 18, 2017

Why Photographer Tanja Hollander Traveled the World to Meet More Than 400 of Her Facebook Friends

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE