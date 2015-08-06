    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera

People

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 28, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Where They Eat in Vegas & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 4, 2017

Desserts to Enjoy in Vegas With Mom This Mother's Day
Read More

April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 10, 2017

Eye-Catching Straw Hats to Wear With All Your Outfits This Summer
Read More

May 9, 2017

How to Pair This Spring's Best Scents & Fashion
Read More

May 9, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous Vegas Days
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

All-Nevada Art Show "Tilting the Basin" Set to Open at Nevada Museum of Art

By Andrea Bennett | March 6, 2017 | Culture

Share

“Tilting the Basin,” an all-Nevada artist show from The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, tilts south to Las Vegas.

Tilting-the-Basin.jpg

Reno artists Timothy Conder, Nick Larsen, and Omar Pierce collaborated on the monumental I Wonder If I Care As Much (Protagonist), 2015, in Plexiglass, packing tape, vacuum-formed plastic, and digitally printed fabric, which makes its way south in March.

Haven’t most good art initiatives hatched from a warehouse? In a happy confluence of timing, artistic support, and vision, the important show “Tilting the Basin: Contemporary Art of Nevada,” featuring 34 Nevada artists from the north and south of the state bisected by the Great Basin, makes its way to Las Vegas in March.

The timing: Around the same time Las Vegas art consultant and gallerist Michele Quinn was co-curating the show with Nevada Museum of Art curator JoAnne Northrup in 2014, she joined the board of the nascent Art Museum at Symphony Park. Since the show was designed to bridge the north-south divide, she says, “We agreed we needed to bring it down here. So we spoke to the [Art Museum] board. Everyone saw the importance.”

The artistic support: At the same time, Quinn had been working with developer and art patron Steven Molasky, who was looking to acquire a warehouse space downtown. He closed on the skylit, 14,000-square-foot building in December, and the show had its location—a pop-up gallery in a railroad track-side location on Commerce Street.

The vision: “Everybody’s work is so different,” Quinn explains of the show that examines culture, environment, politics, and technology in a wide range of media. “It would be difficult to point to a single work that is emblematic of the show.” A print portfolio of 10 pieces by Las Vegas artists can be purchased at the show or on Quinn’s gallery website: 100 percent of the sale benefits the Art Museum at Symphony Park. March 17– May 14, 920 S. Commerce St.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: art culture las vegas art exhibitions exhibits _feature spring 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART
AND THE ART MUSEUM AT SYMPHONY PARK

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
Read More

May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 18, 2017

Why Photographer Tanja Hollander Traveled the World to Meet More Than 400 of Her Facebook Friends

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE