April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera

May 11, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
April 28, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Where They Eat in Vegas & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
May 4, 2017

Desserts to Enjoy in Vegas With Mom This Mother's Day
April 27, 2017

SushiSamba Brings Varied Whisky Selection to Vegas

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home

May 10, 2017

Eye-Catching Straw Hats to Wear With All Your Outfits This Summer
May 9, 2017

How to Pair This Spring's Best Scents & Fashion
May 9, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous Vegas Days
Why Musical Acts of the '90s Are Taking Over Vegas

By Mark Gray | March 1, 2017 | Culture

If you majored in boy bands in the '90s, your concentration comes in handy this year.

058_VEGSPR17.jpg

The Las Vegas entertainment scene has hopped into a music time machine and set the dial squarely to a time when crop tops and high tops were the norm and when songs smelled like teen spirit. Yes, the city is fully embracing the 1990s and it’s paying off. In March, the Backstreet Boys kick off a 26-show residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood (844-379-0370). Ticket sales were so swift that more shows had to be added to satisfy demand. In fact, Backstreet made Vegas history as the fastest selling residency show in the city’s modern history. It’s not just them. In February, Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Salt-N-Pepa, Color Me Badd (remember them?) and a slew of others set their sights on Hard Rock’s The Joint for the “I Love the 90s” concert.

In May, New Kids On the Block, Paula Abdul, and Boyz II Men bring their “Total Package” tour to the T-Mobile Arena (702-692-1600). Luxor’s LAX nightclub has been successfully booking ’90s-era acts to perform for over a year now, as well. Why? “There’s a lot of nostalgia around the ’90s,” says Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas, the masterminds behind the Backstreet residency. “These people are at that perfect age where they remember what it was like 20 years ago, when they were effectively 10 to 15 years old. If this was happening five or six years ago, it wouldn’t be quite the same.” In other words: Stop, collaborate, and listen to the music of a generation we can’t get enough of.

Tags: music shows vegas shows ricky martin _feature spring 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JOHNNY LOUIS/FILMMAGIC (BOYZ II MEN); DENISE TRUSCELLO/WIREIMAGE (BACKSTREET BOYS); LEON BENNETT/
GETTY IMAGES (NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK); R MICKSHAW/AMERICAN IDOL 2009/GETTY IMAGES FOR FO (PAULA ABDUL)

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo
May 1, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
April 18, 2017

Why Photographer Tanja Hollander Traveled the World to Meet More Than 400 of Her Facebook Friends

