April 22, 2017
Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'
April 6, 2017
The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017
May 12, 2017
| January 28, 2017 | Parties
Hedy Woodrow and Richard MacDonald
Dr. Kate Zhong and Dr. Jeffrey Cummings
Ana Laspetkovski, David R. Weinreb, and Vanessa Williams
Mariam Afshai, Nancy Houssels, and Rokh Afshai
Patricia and Charles Sprincin
Sheryl and Rob Goldstein
Audra and Bobby Baldwin
Diana Bennett, Sandi Tiberti, Dawn Hume, and Tami Conn
Vanessa Williams and NBT Company Artists
The honorees at the benefit
On January 28, 2017, NBT celebrated its 33rd Annual Black & White Ball, its largest annual fundraiser at ARIA Resort & Casino. With Presenting Sponsor The Howard Hughes Corporation, this elegant black-tie affair hosted more than 450 arts supporters and community leaders, who joined NBT in recognizing the accomplishments of legendary recording artist and star of film, TV and Broadway stage, Vanessa Williams as its “Woman of the Year.” Proceeds from the Black & White Ball enable NBT to present professional company dance productions at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, offer quality dance instruction at its affiliated Academy; and provide free in-school dance instruction to students in underserved communities through its Education & Outreach programs which reach more than 20,000 students a year.
Photography by Cashman Photo
May 1, 2017
April 18, 2017