| January 28, 2017 | Parties

On January 28, 2017, NBT celebrated its 33rd Annual Black & White Ball, its largest annual fundraiser at ARIA Resort & Casino. With Presenting Sponsor The Howard Hughes Corporation, this elegant black-tie affair hosted more than 450 arts supporters and community leaders, who joined NBT in recognizing the accomplishments of legendary recording artist and star of film, TV and Broadway stage, Vanessa Williams as its “Woman of the Year.” Proceeds from the Black & White Ball enable NBT to present professional company dance productions at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, offer quality dance instruction at its affiliated Academy; and provide free in-school dance instruction to students in underserved communities through its Education & Outreach programs which reach more than 20,000 students a year.