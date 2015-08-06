| January 26, 2017 | Parties

Winter issue cover girl Holly Madison hosted Vegas magazine’s cover party at The Dorsey, the new lounge at Venetian, on January 26, 2017. She and husband Pasquale Rotella, CEO of Insomniac Events, took a table in The Dorsey’s cozy library and chatted with guests, enjoying Absoult Elyx's Green Street cocktail (made with vodka, lime, cucumber, green apple, mint, and fizz), served from a copper flamingo. She took pictures with attendees for the Instagram-themed event, held the day after she’d taken over Vegas magazine’s own Instagram account.