See 19th Century Europe Through Art Pieces at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Arts

By Kristen Peterson | December 5, 2016 | Culture

A new show at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art shows nineteenth-century Europe through the eyes of its artists.

Vincent van Gogh: “Weaver”

The Industrial Revolution transformed 19th-century Europe’s landscape, filled factories, and widened the social divide. Bustling urban grit lay in stark contrast to the magnificently pastoral landscapes artists depicted during a time when some were breaking from Realism.

In Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art’s “Town and Country: From Degas to Picasso,” visitors see the interpretations of the changing world in 47 works from the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, and Millet were among the artists depicting the sophistication, technology, peasantry, and high and low culture of the era in a variety of media.

Max Beckmann detailed his contempt toward the political elite in mocking lithographs. Satirist Honoré Daumier depicted the darker elements of city life and politics in his lithographic caricatures. But don’t expect the expected from bold-faced artists, says Bellagio curator Tarissa Tiberti. “In exhibitions like this, a survey of artists and artworks based on a central theme, it is important that the medium or subject theme contributes to the overall theme of the exhibit. In this case the Van Gogh is not typical of his work, and the subject matter is personal to the artist.”

One of Tiberti’s favorites from the show is Ernst Kirchner’s expressionistic Mountain Landscape from Clavadel. “The big swipes of color seem effortless yet give the detail of being in a dense forest of trees,” she says, capturing the beauty of the landscape in an exhibit of diversity and divide in both subject and medium. Through February 20, Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art; 702-693-7871