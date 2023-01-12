Celeb Chefs And NFL Legends Come Together For 9th Annual Culinary Kickoff Fundraiser

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Food & Drink Feature

The 9th Annual Culinary Kickoff is a yearly feast that brings some of America’s best chefs into one kitchen, serving sumptuous food for top talent and a good cause.

This year’s event, held in partnership with Modern Luxury, comes to the Wrigley Mansion and Christopher’s restaurant in Phoenix Thursday, Feb. 9.

The interactive chef and wine pairing stations are set to be curated by renowned chefs Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Christopher Gross, Adam Sobel, Beau MacMillan, Lasheeda Perry, Juan Pablo Obregon, Thomas Bellec, Jolie Skwiercz.

"The Culinary Kickoff is one of my favorite events of the year,” chef Michael Mina says. “Not only is it a really fun event that brings together great chefs, great food, and great athletes, but it’s also in support of a scholarship fund at The Culinary Institute of America, which is obviously near and dear to my heart. I’m always happy to be part of it.”

The Culinary Kickoff Scholarship Fund at The Culinary Institute of America helps empower future generations of chefs and hospitality professionals, not only in the service of great food and fun, but toward efforts of sustainability, artistic excellence and industry leadership.

"It is an honor to once again participate in the Culinary Kickoff this year—an event so near and dear to my heart, especially as a long-time member of The Culinary Institute of America’s Board of Trustees,” chef Charlie Palmer says. “As an industry, it is so important we invest in the next generation of chefs, and this annual kickoff does just that.”

Each chef will pair their dishes with a participating winery, which guests of the event can explore at interactive stations. An array of luxury activitions, live musical performances and other entertainment turn the fine dining event into a real party. There’s even a cigar lounge on hand, hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson.

“There is more than one Big Game in Phoenix this year, and it’s called the Culinary Kickoff,” Woodson says. “For the past 9 years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Chrissy Delisle and The Delisle Group along with chefs Michael Mina, Charlie Palmer, Adam Sobel and Marshall Faulk on Big Game week’s hottest culinary experience. Along with raising money for the Culinary Institute of America, you’ll get the best of the best in the world of food and wine! This year will prove to be our biggest yet as we move toward our 10th Anniversary in Las Vegas 2024! Trust me you won’t want to miss it.”

Sip some of Woodson’s Intercept Wines and Woodson Whiskey, eat your fill and support the future class of culinary experts, then head to the Big Game in style.

Learn more about the 9th Annual Culinary Kickoff here.