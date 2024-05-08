CUBIC Outdoor Living And eggersmann Collaborate For The Ultimate Outdoor Kitchen

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Spotlight, Spotlight,

CUBIC Outdoor Living partners with eggersmann for the ultimate outdoor kitchen.

When two renowned German brands, CUBIC Outdoor Living (cubicoutdoorliving.com/en) and eggersmann (eggersmannusa.com), collaborate, the result is sure to be a smoke show. CUBIC, a leader in bespoke outdoor cabinetry, brings over 50 years of artisan craftsmanship from Weißenbach, Bavaria. Renowned for its durable, custom, weatherproof furniture, CUBIC embodies the robust elegance of German engineering. Eggersmann, famous for its luxury kitchen designs and innovative solutions tailored for the high-end market, expands its reach to the outdoors through this innovative partnership. This collaboration enables clients to design luxurious outdoor kitchens and living areas customized to their unique style and exacting standards.

Working closely with eggersmann designers to personalize every aspect of their outdoor spaces, clients can control everything from layout to materials. Each bespoke piece is carefully preassembled by CUBIC, ensuring a smooth installation process that can be completed in just one day. The partnership not only merges high craftsmanship and design excellence but also sets new benchmarks in outdoor luxury. For those seeking unparalleled design and durability, this collaboration offers a seamless blend of German engineering and artisan craftsmanship, promising an outdoor experience sure to deliver the heat.