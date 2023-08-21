By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Featured Food & Drink Community Eat

Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas' brunch buffet gives endless options for animal-free dining on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in addition to dinner offered daily. The second location at Resorts World Las Vegas opened Memorial Day weekend of 2022 and has experienced a positive response from the Las Vegas community and visitors.

Classic dishes transform into totally vegan versions with the extensively developed creativity and ingenuity of chef Ronnen with the Mediterranean-style menu. Chef Ronnen executed his plan to master some of the most well-known and familiar meat dishes, like spaghetti and meatballs, to learn how to veganize them. Crossroads Kitchen achieves just that with favorite meat dishes prepared ethically with plant-based ingredients yet spare not a pinch of flavor.

Chef Tal Ronnen has realized a long-term vision that he entered culinary school with. He shares, “I specifically went to culinary school, although it wasn't plant-based, to learn how to cook traditionally. I would have never been able to make a vegan bearnaise sauce if I didn't know how to make a traditional bearnaise sauce.”

Vegan caviar and egg yolks are among some of the most intricate foods in the kitchen that are identical to their animal-based counterparts. The textures, sizes and colors are nearly impossible to differentiate and deliver the same indulgent experience.

The foie gras is created with chestnuts and porcini mushrooms sans the duck liver and has a very velvety smooth texture and finish, according to Ronnen. Crossroads Kitchen serves decadent entrees responsibly without sacrificing taste and satisfaction.

Foodies like Frenchie Nicolas rave about Crossroads Kitchen Los Angeles, Calif., “You can bring anyone here and surprise them, and they wouldn't even realize that it's a plant-based spot because the food is really good... delicious...and very well-seasoned.”

With a longtime passion for plant-based foods, Ronnen expresses, “It is so good to see so many people come around to this. People like Daniel Humm complete the circle.” With his famous fine dining restaurant Eleven Madison Park, chef Humm has committed to converting the entire menu to plant-based only. Ronnen expresses gratitude that more options are becoming available for upscale vegan dining.

The emergence of high-end vegan eateries continues. Chefs like Ronnen, his executive chef Scot Jones and others make history as they forge the path to more widespread ethical and sustainable eating.

This Mediterranean-inspired menu features entirely plant-based dishes that can satisfy even the meatiest of carnivores. Although the menu is entirely vegan, guests don't necessarily have to be to enjoy delicious and crave-worthy plates and top-notch service at Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas.

Ronnen held on to his vision during his 20 years in the restaurant industry of many major cities as he perfected his culinary skills. Now chef Ronnen and his executive chef continue to bring his vision to life at Resorts World Las Vegas with Crossroads Kitchen. The upscale atmosphere, quality food, bustling locations and attention to detail redefine vegan dining at Crossroads Kitchen in Resorts World Las Vegas.