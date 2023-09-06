The House Of Creed Introduces The Sultry Carmina Scent

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Style & Beauty

This season, the House of Creed introduces Carmina, a sultry scent fashioned for true style stars.

The House of Creed’s story begins in 1760 when a pair of scented leather gloves was delivered to King George III by a new London tailor, James Henry Creed. Steeped in a rich history of over 260 years, the house has been synonymous with innovation and a timeless reverence for nature. Today, the House of Creed still prides itself on employing rare and natural ingredients, a tribute to nature’s unparalleled beauty. The essence of this practice lies in the artful blend of the finest essences, leading to compositions that are as diverse as the corners of the world: rose from Bulgaria, France, Turkey and Morocco; Indian jasmine; Florentine iris; tuberose from India; Haitian vetiver; Calabrian bergamot and Parma violets. A small, artisanal factory near Fontainebleau, France, is at the heart of this creation process, where high-quality raw ingredients are meticulously weighed, mixed and macerated.

This fall, the storied house presents its newest fragrance, Carmina. Designed for the boldly brilliant, Carmina draws inspiration from the tailoring origins of the brand, specifically Henry Creed’s design journals. These journals, passed down through the generations, were found in the backrooms of Avenue Pierre 1er de Serbie. The journals were filled with sketches of sumptuous fabrics in vibrant hues and spoke to a time of opulence and bold glamour.

Carmina is an homage to the fearless nature of the women depicted in Henry Creed’s sketches. Th e modernity of black cherry and pink pepper pairs with the understated elegance of violet and rose. Saffron brings a comforting warmth, underlined by gentle musks and ambers, and cashmere wood concludes the aroma with its luxurious woody note.

In essence, the House of Creed’s dedication to impeccable craft smanship transcends generations. Carmina is the latest addition to this lineage, made for today’s mavens with moxie.