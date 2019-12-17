At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
Read More

January 29, 2021

Celeb Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
Read More

January 25, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld Reimagines The Period Piece With 'Dickinson'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 11, 2021

The 18 Best Italian Restaurants in Vegas
Read More

March 10, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Beth's Ultimate Banana Bread With Chocolate Chips and Pecans
Read More

March 3, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Perfect French Omelette

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now
Read More

February 11, 2021

Now Your Home Can Wear Erdem Too

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 12, 2021

10 Fantastic Fashion Podcasts to Binge in 2021
Read More

March 10, 2021

See Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection
Read More

March 10, 2021

See Puma, Kygo and Rickie Fowler's Palm Tree Crew Collection
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Credit Repair Specialist Michael Chancellor Shares His Success Secrets

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 12, 2021 |

Michael_Chancellor.jpeg

Leading credit repair specialist Michael Chancellor has lent a helping hand forward for the people who want to restore their personal credit files and also to the business owners for building up their business credit profiles. The main focus of Michael is to tell people, not to lose hope and get them ready for their second chance. He has gathered trust from the customers by telling his authentic true and successful stories which inspire the rest. "If it ain't done right, it isn't done by Mike!" is the slogan which he preaches and strongly believes. As of now, the company is helping each person, but as the business flourishes more, then it is going to help many businesses grow, by giving the right support.

The most attractive aura about the company owned by Michael Chancellor is that it has reached more than 10K clients in just less than 2 years. Now, the business is running throughout the international sphere. When he started up with his entrepreneurship, there was just a single cubicle, which has now turned out to capture a total floor.

The latest wish of Michael is to extend his service to new locations - TX, MI, FL, MS and grow his brand even more. A small secret to assure trust from the customers, is to give importance to the reviews given by them, that is what is exactly done by Michael. Fast results and effective customer service differentiates them from their competitors. For this, he motivates his employees to achieve success by constantly proving their worth and supporting them from the behind the scenes. He hires newbies who are engrossed in the idea of helping other people. Fortunately, covid-19 crisis in some way helped him to move on to the path of success.

Michael has taught us not to keep our dreams of achieving desired goals waiting for long time. He strongly believes that a person's mind-set is everything for receiving success in life. "Never consider professional relationships to be personal as once I did in my own life and the outcome wasn't appreciating." says Michael before signing off.


Tags:

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: