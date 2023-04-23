3 Local Wellness Experts Share Their Tips For Health and Success

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | People

From mindfulness apps to diet hacks, Vegas’ grounded gurus have a wealth of wellness knowledge to share.

1. AMANDA KLOOTS

TV host, author and actress

amandakloots.com

From co-hosting CBS’ The Talk to releasing her New York Times-bestselling memoir, Live Your Life, Amanda Kloots has been busier than ever the past few years. This month, she’ll release her debut children’s book, Tell Me Your Dreams, out April 11, and she continues to inspire women around the world through her online fitness programming. That passion for wellness spawned her latest partnership with Wynn Las Vegas, where the mogul has created exclusive in-room workout videos for the resort’s new Wynn Living Well program. "Wellness is super important to me, most importantly for my mental health,” says Kloots. "I was motivated to be part of this program because I also believe wellness looks a little different to everyone, and that it’s all about doing what makes you feel your personal best.” Here, Kloots reveals some of the products that help her stay at the top of her game

BREAKFAST: Starbucks egg white bites

WAKE-UP TIME: 6:30AM

DIET: Healthy! But everything in moderation.

DOPPELGÄNGER: People say Charlize Theron and Cameron Díaz. I’ll take it! ESCAPE: The beach

WEAKNESS: Pizza, ice cream and cookies

UNIFORM: MOTHER jeans and a WSLY white T-shirt

HOTEL: Wynn Las Vegas, of course!

WORKOUT: AK! jump rope

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Pizza, wine and a great ice cream sundae

SUPPLEMENTS: Swanson WIO magnesiUMMIES, all the way

WELLNESS APP: AK! Fitness

MENTOR: Linda Honan. She is a brilliant creative director and the owner of Outset LA.

WORKOUT SHOES: Skechers Max Cushioning

WORKOUT OUTFIT: Any matching set from Skechers

WORKOUT PLAYLIST: Follow me on Spotify.

WORKOUT BUDDY: Teaching 60 women in one of my live classes

BEST ADVICE: Believe in yourself and don’t take no for an answer.

PHILANTHROPY: I love giving and working with Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

MANTRA: Make yourself as big as you can.

STREAMING NOW: Wednesday on Netflix

DINNER: I make a veggie wrap that I love.

BEDTIME: 10PM ON MY NIGHTSTAND: Books by Adam Grant

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE:"Carry On” by FUN

GYM BAG: My jump rope

3 DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Swimsuit, SPF and a good friend

YESTERDAY: I think of the Beatles song.

ZODIAC: Pisces

2. JEFF NA

Owner, JNA Health LLC and Perspire Sauna Studio

perspiresaunastudio.com

"Wellness is an evolving word for me, and I believe that is the case for most people,” says local Jeff Na, who recently opened the first of three Perspire Sauna Studios to hit the state of Nevada in the Las Vegas market. "At this moment, wellness means longevity in how I live, eat and move. My workout plan keeps me disciplined while energizing me toward all my goals.” That includes helping others reach their wellness goals through Perspire, the world’s fastest-growing infrared and red-light therapy sauna studio. For Na, the first-born child of an immigrant family, the opportunity to bring Perspire’s wellness services to Vegas is the fulfillment of his American dream. Here, we peek inside his daily routine.

BREAKFAST: Nothing until after 10AM to noon, then a greens protein shake

WAKE-UP TIME: 6AM

DIET: Carnivore meets vegan, preferably clean and organic

DOPPELGÄNGER: Just about any Asian villain in a movie

ESCAPE: Working out or reading

WEAKNESS: Cool Ranch Doritos

UNIFORM: Usually wearing a shirt a size too small

HOTEL: World of Hyatt member

WORKOUT: Lifting heavy or hot yoga

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: A 30-day aged T-bone steak from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors

SUPPLEMENTS: Omega-3, vitamin D, zinc, quercetin, whey protein, collagen and green powder

WELLNESS APP: Fitbit to track my steps

MENTOR: My Dad

WORKOUT SHOES: ASICS for running, Vivobarefoot for lifting

WORKOUT OUTFIT: Nike

WORKOUT PLAYLIST: Some typical dude podcast about investing, sports or fitness

WORKOUT BUDDY: My pup, Nitro

BEST ADVICE: There are two things you can control: your attitude and your effort.

PHILANTHROPY: Disadvantaged youths

MANTRA: Help more people, more often.

STREAMING NOW:The Last of Us

DINNER: Organic meat, greens and carbs

BEDTIME: 11:30PM

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE:"Taste of Ink” by The Used

GYM BAG: Water bottle and headphones

3 DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Knife, a pot or metal can, and rope

YESTERDAY: Was a good day.

ZODIAC: Capricorn/Aquarius cusp

3. LISSETTE WAUGH

Founder, L Makeup Institute

lmi.edu

For L Makeup Institute founder Lissette Waugh, beauty is both business and pleasure. After opening her first location at Tivoli Village in 2010, the Las Vegas local recently expanded her portfolio with the debut of her second flagship beauty school in Dallas’ Southlake Town Square. "L Makeup Institute opened as the first of its kind in Las Vegas and Dallas to offer an in-depth curriculum developed specifically for students pursuing a career in the makeup and special effects industries. The institute is focused on creating the professionals of tomorrow while strengthening the skills of today’s working makeup artists,” says Waugh, a celebrity makeup artist and licensed esthetician. "Wellness is a priority and a way of life for me. As a business owner, it manifests in increased productivity and concentration and helps me start each day feeling like I can conquer the world!”

BREAKFAST: A cafe con leche latte with two scoops of collagen

WAKE-UP TIME: 5AM

DIET: Mediterranean

DOPPELGÄNGER: Kim Kardashian or Nicole Scherzinger NEMESIS: Linguine and clams

ESCAPE: Mexico

WEAKNESS: Vanilla macaroons

UNIFORM: A black turtleneck and Le Silla Eva thigh-high boots

HOTEL: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

WORKOUT: Home gym

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Paella

SUPPLEMENTS: Barlean’s mango peach smoothie fish oil and vitamin D3

WELLNESS APP: Peloton

MENTOR: Kevyn Aucoin

WORKOUT SHOES: New Balance 327 in off-white

WORKOUT OUTFIT: Fabletics or Alo Yoga

WORKOUT PLAYLIST: Latin music

WORKOUT BUDDY: Hubby

BEST ADVICE: Live every day like it’s your last.

PHILANTHROPY: Make-A-Wish

MANTRA: Have faith.

DINNER: Grilled branzino

BEDTIME: 10PM

ON MY NIGHTSTAND: Water and Carmex cherry lip balm

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE:"Work Bitch” by Britney Spears

GYM BAG: Gucci Ophidia GG tote

3 DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Sunscreen, bug spray and a sun hat

YESTERDAY: is history.

ZODIAC: Aquarius