3 Local Wellness Experts Share Their Tips For Health and Success

TV host, author and actress
amandakloots.com
From co-hosting CBS’ The Talk to releasing her New York Times-bestselling memoir, Live Your Life, Amanda Kloots has been busier than ever the past few years. This month, she’ll release her debut children’s book, Tell Me Your Dreams, out April 11, and she continues to inspire women around the world through her online fitness programming. That passion for wellness spawned her latest partnership with Wynn Las Vegas, where the mogul has created exclusive in-room workout videos for the resort’s new Wynn Living Well program. "Wellness is super important to me, most importantly for my mental health,” says Kloots. "I was motivated to be part of this program because I also believe wellness looks a little different to everyone, and that it’s all about doing what makes you feel your personal best.” Here, Kloots reveals some of the products that help her stay at the top of her game
BREAKFAST: Starbucks egg white bites
WAKE-UP TIME: 6:30AM
DIET: Healthy! But everything in moderation.
DOPPELGÄNGER: People say Charlize Theron and Cameron Díaz. I’ll take it! ESCAPE: The beach
WEAKNESS: Pizza, ice cream and cookies
UNIFORM: MOTHER jeans and a WSLY white T-shirt
HOTEL: Wynn Las Vegas, of course!
WORKOUT: AK! jump rope
LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Pizza, wine and a great ice cream sundae
SUPPLEMENTS: Swanson WIO magnesiUMMIES, all the way
WELLNESS APP: AK! Fitness
MENTOR: Linda Honan. She is a brilliant creative director and the owner of Outset LA.
WORKOUT SHOES: Skechers Max Cushioning
WORKOUT OUTFIT: Any matching set from Skechers
WORKOUT PLAYLIST: Follow me on Spotify.
WORKOUT BUDDY: Teaching 60 women in one of my live classes
BEST ADVICE: Believe in yourself and don’t take no for an answer.
PHILANTHROPY: I love giving and working with Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
MANTRA: Make yourself as big as you can.
STREAMING NOW: Wednesday on Netflix
DINNER: I make a veggie wrap that I love.
BEDTIME: 10PM ON MY NIGHTSTAND: Books by Adam Grant
THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE:"Carry On” by FUN
GYM BAG: My jump rope
3 DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Swimsuit, SPF and a good friend
YESTERDAY: I think of the Beatles song.
ZODIAC: Pisces
Owner, JNA Health LLC and Perspire Sauna Studio
perspiresaunastudio.com
"Wellness is an evolving word for me, and I believe that is the case for most people,” says local Jeff Na, who recently opened the first of three Perspire Sauna Studios to hit the state of Nevada in the Las Vegas market. "At this moment, wellness means longevity in how I live, eat and move. My workout plan keeps me disciplined while energizing me toward all my goals.” That includes helping others reach their wellness goals through Perspire, the world’s fastest-growing infrared and red-light therapy sauna studio. For Na, the first-born child of an immigrant family, the opportunity to bring Perspire’s wellness services to Vegas is the fulfillment of his American dream. Here, we peek inside his daily routine.
BREAKFAST: Nothing until after 10AM to noon, then a greens protein shake
WAKE-UP TIME: 6AM
DIET: Carnivore meets vegan, preferably clean and organic
DOPPELGÄNGER: Just about any Asian villain in a movie
ESCAPE: Working out or reading
WEAKNESS: Cool Ranch Doritos
UNIFORM: Usually wearing a shirt a size too small
HOTEL: World of Hyatt member
WORKOUT: Lifting heavy or hot yoga
LAST MEAL ON EARTH: A 30-day aged T-bone steak from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors
SUPPLEMENTS: Omega-3, vitamin D, zinc, quercetin, whey protein, collagen and green powder
WELLNESS APP: Fitbit to track my steps
MENTOR: My Dad
WORKOUT SHOES: ASICS for running, Vivobarefoot for lifting
WORKOUT OUTFIT: Nike
WORKOUT PLAYLIST: Some typical dude podcast about investing, sports or fitness
WORKOUT BUDDY: My pup, Nitro
BEST ADVICE: There are two things you can control: your attitude and your effort.
PHILANTHROPY: Disadvantaged youths
MANTRA: Help more people, more often.
STREAMING NOW:The Last of Us
DINNER: Organic meat, greens and carbs
BEDTIME: 11:30PM
THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE:"Taste of Ink” by The Used
GYM BAG: Water bottle and headphones
3 DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Knife, a pot or metal can, and rope
YESTERDAY: Was a good day.
ZODIAC: Capricorn/Aquarius cusp
Founder, L Makeup Institute
lmi.edu
For L Makeup Institute founder Lissette Waugh, beauty is both business and pleasure. After opening her first location at Tivoli Village in 2010, the Las Vegas local recently expanded her portfolio with the debut of her second flagship beauty school in Dallas’ Southlake Town Square. "L Makeup Institute opened as the first of its kind in Las Vegas and Dallas to offer an in-depth curriculum developed specifically for students pursuing a career in the makeup and special effects industries. The institute is focused on creating the professionals of tomorrow while strengthening the skills of today’s working makeup artists,” says Waugh, a celebrity makeup artist and licensed esthetician. "Wellness is a priority and a way of life for me. As a business owner, it manifests in increased productivity and concentration and helps me start each day feeling like I can conquer the world!”
BREAKFAST: A cafe con leche latte with two scoops of collagen
WAKE-UP TIME: 5AM
DIET: Mediterranean
DOPPELGÄNGER: Kim Kardashian or Nicole Scherzinger NEMESIS: Linguine and clams
ESCAPE: Mexico
WEAKNESS: Vanilla macaroons
UNIFORM: A black turtleneck and Le Silla Eva thigh-high boots
HOTEL: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos
WORKOUT: Home gym
LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Paella
SUPPLEMENTS: Barlean’s mango peach smoothie fish oil and vitamin D3
WELLNESS APP: Peloton
MENTOR: Kevyn Aucoin
WORKOUT SHOES: New Balance 327 in off-white
WORKOUT OUTFIT: Fabletics or Alo Yoga
WORKOUT PLAYLIST: Latin music
WORKOUT BUDDY: Hubby
BEST ADVICE: Live every day like it’s your last.
PHILANTHROPY: Make-A-Wish
MANTRA: Have faith.
DINNER: Grilled branzino
BEDTIME: 10PM
ON MY NIGHTSTAND: Water and Carmex cherry lip balm
THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE:"Work Bitch” by Britney Spears
GYM BAG: Gucci Ophidia GG tote
3 DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Sunscreen, bug spray and a sun hat
YESTERDAY: is history.
ZODIAC: Aquarius
