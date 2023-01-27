By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature

Couple at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

Las Vegas is home to Forbes Five-Star spas where couples can relax and reconnect with each other. Heal, unwind and grow together with the ten best couples massages in Las Vegas.

Awana Spa at Resorts World

Awana heated crystal laconium room

Frolic about the co-ed Fountain of Youth area and indulge in the spa amenities together at Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas. The midnight in Bali couples treatment increases blood flow, chi and healing with the foot soak ritual, full body ginger body scrub and experiential shower followed by foot reflexology and jamu massage for whole body balancing.

The Javanese lulur (turmeric) ceremony couples treatment is a luxurious ritual of royal palaces in Central Java, Indonesia which traditionally lasts for 40 days everyday leading up to the wedding of a bride-to-be. At Awana Spa at Resorts World, this ritual is included as a couples treatment option and includes everything in the midnight in Bali treatment except with a turmeric body scrub instead of the ginger and an added fresh yogurt rub down.

Bellagio Spa & Salon

Couples treatment room at Bellagio Spa & Salon

The packages for the couples spa suite at Bellagio Spa & Salon includes the 50 minute escape package, the 80 minute serenity package and the 100 minute tranquility package that all offer the option to add aromatherapy or hot stones as well as the private Watsu pool just for two. Reap the benefits of aquatic therapy, bodywork, massage and aromatherapy with your partner.

Qua Baths and Spa at Caesars Palace

Treatment room at Qua Baths and Spa at Caesars Palace

Relax and reconnect at Qua Baths and Spas at Caesars Palace with these romantic treatment packages. Full body exfoliation with coconut sugar scrub, a paraffin hand and foot treatment, a hot oil treatment and scalp massage along with essential oil pressure massage are just a portion of the rejuvenating services offered here.

Red Rock Spa by Well & Being

Massage tables set for service

The objective of Red Rock Spa by Well & Being is to infuse the lives of guests with greater vitality through amenities and services including wall yoga, aromatherapy massage, open-air pool and evidence-based nutrition and exercise practices. Well & Being aims to leave every guest empowered and enlightened to live more healthfully and playfully after each visit. Enjoy 50, 80 or 110 minute massage treatments side-by-side.

Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at Cosmopolitan

Private penthouse spa at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Reserve the deluxe Sahra Spa penthouse suite to experience Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at Cosmopolitan in the most private way. Immerse yourselves in the two whirlpools beside each other, enjoy the wet bar and steam room inside this luxury penthouse to recharge in total privacy with spa staff on hand when desired.

Spa Aquae at JW Marriott

Deluge and hot tub at Spa Aquae at JW Marriott

Having undergone an extensive remodel in Spring 2022, Spa Aquae at JW Marriott has cutting-edge healing and wellness treatments, equipment and services including the hydrafacial, which extracts, cleanses and hydrates the face with nourishing serums for an instant glow. The 42,000-square-foot renovated relaxation space offers indoor water features like hydrotherapy pools, steam room, sauna and more. Dip into the outdoor co-ed pool after your couples massage to catch some sun and increase blood circulation with the deluge shower nooks that line the pool.

The Spa at Aria

Relaxing setting at The Spa at Aria Las Vegas

The Swedish-style couples massage at The Spa at Aria Las Vegas offers a tranquil full-body treatment to unwind and melt all stressors away. Opt for a 50, 80 or 100 minute session with your sweetheart to ease muscle tension and deepen your connection.

The Spa at Encore

Ornate interior designs at The Spa at Encore

This Forbes Five-Star spa features opulent design, garden suites as well as industry leading massage and wellness products and services. At The Spa at Encore opt for the couple's good luck ritual in which couples receive tingling peppermint foot treatments, botanical scalp massages and deeply moisturizing therapy of the hands. The couple's retreat option revives romance with a couples bath to begin, followed with a body polish and steam shower then finishes with an aromatic hydrating custom massage.

The Spa at Park MGM

The couples massage at The Spa at Park MGM is curated by your massage therapist to cater to specific needs with various massage techniques. The private couple's room is perfect for a relaxing de-stress session for you and your beau.

The Spa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Heated co-ed pool with spa jets throughout at The Spa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Enjoy 50 or 80 minute massages at The Spa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Relax in the co-ed oversized hot tub complete with jets. Rejuvenate with the amenities and treatments available at this relaxation haven.

Waldorf Astoria Spa

Guests enjoy The Waldorf Astoria Spa

The Waldorf Astoria Spa offers couples massage packages including the 120-minute karmic happiness ritual. Begin with aromatherapeutic body exfoliation to soften the skin followed by the private heaven steam shower before the side-by-side massage that focuses on pressure points to stimulate feelings of stability, happiness and joy. The couples of equilibrium package offers 210 minutes of deep relaxation to detox and remineralize the body to strengthen the immune system and reignite energy levels.

Spa solo, with your love interest, friends or family at any of these top spas in Las Vegas. Diminish stress and promote health with the facials, massages, steam rooms, saunas, hot tubs, cold plunge and other amenities and services. Be well and take care.