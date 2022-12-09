By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Culture Magazine Events Holiday web-og

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas transforms into a winter wonderland for the holidays. The resort, hotel and casino embraces the holiday spirit with a series of festive experiences such as an ice skating rink, tree lighting ceremony, special restaurant makeover and a reimagined mountaintop escape specially equipped for ultimate relaxation. The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan is a 4,200-square-foot icy paradise.

Skate, roast marshmallows and enjoy unique curated bites as well as handcrafted cocktails at The Ice Rink and The Chalet. Even in Las Vegas, a white Christmas is made at The Cosmopolitan. Throughout the season, on exclusive days, light snow showers occur every 30 minutes amidst the stunning views of the city.

Overlook Grill becomes Overlook Chill, a sophisticated and cozy rink-side dining experience. Guests indulge in classic comfort food and exclusive cocktails at the limited-time eatery. A few menu highlights include cheese fondue, gingerbread man cookies and an Irish espresso martini.

A grand, toasty fire pit warms a room filled with festive decor, comfortable seating and attentive servers at The Chalet at the Ice Rink. Wind down, snuggle up, enjoy a drink and indulge in spectacular appetizers at the charming winter escape.

All the exciting experiences featured at The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan are available until Christmas Day. Skate rentals and all day access are available with the purchase of an ice skating admission ticket. The Ice Rink menu and the Overlook Chill menu as well as fire pit reservations are available online.