Allison Mitchell | February 17, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

New dining offerings and premium booking experiences will commemorate The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ 10th anniversary in ultraluxurious style.



Designed in collaboration with Tihany Design, Daun Curry and Richmond International, The Cosmopolitan’s Boulevard Penthouses will be available to the public for the first time in 2021

It’s been a decade of dreams for the glitzy Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the $3.9 billion property that opened its doors in 2010 to fanfare and has grown year after year. With two 603-foot high-rise towers—the Boulevard Tower and Chelsea Tower— that feature 3,207 guest rooms combined, there’s no shortage of luxury digs for revelers ready to bet big in its 110,000-square-foot casino or cheers to the good life in one of its 26 on-site restaurants.



A statue of Pegasus in one of the Boulevard Penthouses

Add in premium entertainment at The Chelsea concert hall plus daytime and nighttime partying to the tune of top-notch DJs at Marquee, and it’s easy to see why The Cosmopolitan has been beloved by celebrities, visitors and locals alike for 10 exciting years.



Scarpetta’s dining room

To honor its storied past while looking ahead to its enticing future, the hotel is debuting three tiers of ultraluxury VIP booking experiences in 2021—ranging in price from $1,500 to $250,000—that will be available to the public for the first time. The royal treatment includes accommodations in one of its 21 Boulevard Penthouses; private jet service; private dinners at Rose. Rabbit. Lie., é by José Andrés, Scarpetta, STK and Beauty & Essex; a custom suit fitting from STITCHED; a VIP jewelry experience at Jason of Beverly Hills; private spa treatments; a helicopter tour of the Las Vegas Strip; and more. How’s that for living large?





With nearly 30 on-site dining options, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas boasts one of the Strip’s most notable restaurant portfolios. Its famous two-story Chandelier bar envelops imbibers in 2 million crystal-strung strands of light as they sip on the signature We’re All Mad Here, a gin-spiked creation that changes colors and tingles the taste buds with an edible tag. When it’s time to eat, book the new chef’s table experience at Italian hot spot Scarpetta to enjoy unobstructed views of the Bellagio’s famous dancing fountains while you nosh on six wine-paired courses. Up next: The spring 2021 debut of chef David Chang’s Ba¯ng Bar by Momofuku within Block 16 Urban Food Hall.