Cosentino Unveils Its Sleek, Eco-Conscious Silestone Collections

Cosentino recently unveiled the latest Silestone collections—both boasting an eco-conscious ethos that doesn’t scrimp on style.



Cosentino’s sleek Le Chic Bohemian Flame Silestone adds captivating flair to the bathroom.

Those who favor a clean look and a clean conscience need to look no further for the latest kitchen and bathroom design innovations presented by innovative surface leader Cosentino. Cosentino recently launched its newest Silestone collections, Le Chic and Urban Crush, the first additions to the Silestone line in two years. Both collections use Cosentino’s innovative HybriQ+ technology, a sustainable manufacturing method that uses 99% recycled water and 100% renewable electric energy and incorporates a minimum of 20% recycled raw materials in its composition.



Le Chic Eclectic Pearl features delicate veining, texture and metallic accents.



With a nod to the City of Lights, Le Chic Parisien Bleu is inspired by the shades of famed Imperial Roman stones.

Le Chic features contemporary designs in cream and richly colored shades that are a modern interpretation of Parisian- and Victorian-inspired elegance. Le Chic’s six distinctive colors with expressive veins and metallic accents portray a timeless allure with nods of nostalgia and classic charm. The Silestone Urban Crush collection, inspired by the different textures of the city and urban style, is available in four new colors.



The coppery brown Urban Crush Brass Relish



Urban Crush Concrete Pulse is ideal for spaces with contrasting hues.

Comprised of quartz minerals and recycled materials, the collections will withstand the demands of high-traffic areas. Cosentino continues to be a trendsetter in the design surfaces industry, and its newest releases expand Silestone’s existing color range to offer more possibilities. With endless design options, the sleek new surfaces are ideal for transforming kitchens, bathrooms, floors and walls while meeting the highest sustainability standards.