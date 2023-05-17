A Tropical Oasis Awaits At Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya

By Jane Humphrey By Jane Humphrey | | Culture Lifestyle

Transport yourself to a tropical oasis as you book your stay with Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya.



Dive into paradise and enjoy one of the five pools on property.

Nestled among the lush surroundings of Tulum lies a little slice of paradise alongside the Mexican Caribbean coast. Following a short drive from Cancun International Airport, I am transported to the romantic wonder of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya. Having recently opened, the resort sits pretty with 349 rooms and suites with a private balcony overlooking the ocean, a relaxation tub or a private plunge pool.



The lobby mirrors the nature-inspired theme throughout.

Naturally, I have to start my highly anticipated adventure with a quick dip. Feeling refreshed and ready to explore, I weave my way among the sprawling grounds. The property is layered with authentic design to reflect the unique landscape of Tulum. Paying homage to the city’s storied Mayan architecture, the spaces are permeated with rich history and cultural offerings.



The hotel lobby offers incredible curb appeal.

The majestic lobby doors feature ornate wood carvings engraved by local artisans, and an immersive art installation leads your eyes to the brilliant ocean that awaits. The property features five pools, each offering a different oceanfront view and optimal angles from the sun-soaked skies.



Each room is thoughtfully designed to incorporate organic elements such as stone, wood and metal.

In need of a little respite? Check in at the spa, tucked within lush mangroves. Don’t be surprised if you run into a spider monkey or a Mexican agouti along the way. Offering a sumptuous selection of holistic services and pampering treatments, the property hosts an in-house shaman to perform ancient rituals and sacred ceremonies to help guests achieve the utmost relaxation and rejuvenation.



The spa is surrounded by lush mangroves.

Imbued with authenticity, the hotel features five exquisite dining options, including a traditional Japanese sushi bar, Ukai; Mediterranean-style eatery Maratea; and Autor, where chef Jersaí Miranda takes discerning guests along an intimate culinary journey. Plenty of casual dining options are peppered throughout the property if eating poolside is more of the desired route.



Each room is complete with an oceanside view.

Seeking a little adventure? The resort can help tailor-make a day of exploration. Tour the renowned Mayan ruins in Tulum; spend the day snorkeling under the deep blue waters of Cenote Dos Ojos; or opt for a day of sightseeing and shopping along the white sands of Playa Paraiso.



The hotel’s Maratea restaurant highlights cuisine inspired by the Mediterranean Basin from southern Spain to North Africa, Greece and Turkey.

Every day spent in this slice of paradise is yours for the taking. After four days filled with sun-kissed sand, waves crashing alongside the cliffs and adventure at every turn, I can attest that tropical bliss is merely a ticket away. What are you waiting for?



The lobby features ornate wooden doors engraved by local artisans.