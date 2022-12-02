Event Recap: Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Culture Feature



Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance attendees enjoyed viewing both modern hypercars and vintage classics, including this 1936 Packard 1407.

For the first time, Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance (lasvegasconcours.com) was held at Wynn Las Vegas’ verdant Wynn Golf Club (wynnlasvegas.com), highlighting 230 automobiles that spanned the decades. From revved-up Lamborghinis to classic Rolls-Royces, the astounding display was a feast for the senses, allowing car lovers to enjoy 360-degree vantage points of the coveted rides. The day’s big winners were a 1933 Duesenberg 20 Grand, presented by The Nethercutt Collection, which took home the title of Best of Show Pre-War, and a 1951 Delahaye 235, presented by Peter and Merle Mullin of the Mullin Museum, which was named Best of Show Post- War. Next year’s event will roll into town in mid-November, just in time for the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, set for Nov. 16 to 18. Va-va-vroom!