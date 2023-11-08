Concours 2023 Kicks Off Ultimate Race Week at Wynn Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Lifestyle Feature Home Page Events Homepage Latest Lifestyle Feature Features Featured Apple News

As Las Vegas gears up for the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Wynn Las Vegas is revving engines with the return of its ultra-luxurious automotive exhibit from Nov. 11 to 12. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Concours.

PHOTO BY JOE JANET

Saturday, Nov. 11

The main event of Concours is a showcase of the world’s most coveted automobiles. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the verdant Wynn Golf Club will be filled with ultra-luxurious hypercars, rare pre- and post-war automobiles, and emerging electric creations. Highlights include the world’s fastest car, the Rimac Nevera, and the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupe, the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Roam the golf course to discover stunning models from Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Singer, McLaren, Pagani, Bugatti and more. World champion race car driver Justin Bell will serve as the master of ceremonies, while notable car collector Ed Lucas and multihyphenate talent April Rose will offer expert commentary.

While Chairman’s VIP tickets are sold out—which grants guests access to an open bar and curated chef’s food stations under the shade of Wynn’s Event Pavilion—general admission tickets are still available here. Add the optional hosted bar package to enjoy cocktails while you stroll the fairway.

By the day’s end, a bevy of automobiles will be honored. This year’s awards include Wynn Rolling Sculpture, Spirit of Wynn, Most Elegant, Best of Show Pre-War and Best of Show Post-War. New for 2023 are recognitions for Rat Pack (American vehicles made between 1950 and 1960); Danke Schoen (Mercedes-Benz models from the 1950s and beyond); Autobahn (celebrating Porsche’s 75th anniversary); and Piccadilly Circus (post-1950s British automobiles), among others. The Peter Mullin Perpetual Award will also be given out to honor the late founder of the Mullin Automotive Museum. Finally, the National Automobile Museum and the Audrain Automobile Museum will be lauded as this year’s Institution honorees.

Rare supercars, like this 2020 McLaren Elva, will be on display at Concours 2023. PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

Sunday, Nov. 12

Gather along Las Vegas Boulevard for Sunday morning’s Tour d’Elegance, where the owners of the vehicles featured at Saturday’s Concours exhibit will cruise down the Strip beginning at 9:30 a.m. Escorted by police, the engine-revving parade promises to showcase the breathtaking automotive design of each rare ride.

Later that day, toast the weekend at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. At 12:30 p.m., the restaurant will host the Promontory Lunch with Legends, a multi-course wine-paired lunch led by Bill Harlan, founder of Domain H. William Harlan, and notable car collector Bruce Meyer. Tickets include a Dom Pérignon reception and pours of three Promontory vintages, some of Napa Valley’s most coveted creations. Purchase tickets to the lavish luncheon here. Race week has begun!