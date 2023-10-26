8 Concerts To See In Las Vegas This Weekend

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Lifestyle Feature Parties Events Celebrity Entertainment List - Entertainment Weekend Escapes Music Guides

Travis Scott performing

Here are eight concerts to see and the hottest spots to be in Las Vegas this weekend. Check out sporting events, theater shows and parties in Las Vegas this weekend, too.

Billy Idol at The Cosmopolitan

Website | 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Billy Idol takes the stage on Oct. 27 and 28 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rock out at SiriusXM Presents Billy Idol: Live in Las Vegas.

Earth, Wind and Fire at The Venetian Theatre

Website | 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Groove with Earth, Wind and Fire at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort on Oct. 27. and 28. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere

Website | 255 Sands Ave.

Watch the mindblowing U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on Oct. 27 and 28. Doors open 90 minutes before showtime at Sphere.

Usher My Way the Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Website | 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Dance to Usher and watch him serenade the crowd. Head to Adobe Theater at Park MGM for My Way The Las Vegas Residency on Oct. 27 and 28. Doors open at 9 p.m. Check out how Jennifer Lopez showed up and danced at the Usher show last weekend on Oct. 20 here.

Adele at The Colosseum

Website | 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Watch Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Check out her new dates, extending the residency until June 15, 2024. See Jennifer Lopez sing along with Adele last weekend on Oct. 21 here.

Ed Sheeran at Allegiant Stadium

Website | 3333 Al Davis Way

For one night only, Ed Sheeran performs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28. Witness the talent of the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter.

SZA at T-Mobile Arena

Website | 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Vibe with SZA during her performance at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 28. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Travis Scott at MGM Garden Arena

Website | 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Turn up at The Circus Maximus Tour with Travis Scott on Oct. 29. Dance hard and feel the energy of the music and Scott's performance at MGM Garden Arena.