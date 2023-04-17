10 Colorful Bag and Shoe Brands to Shop and Make a Statement This Spring

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Kat Maconie Carmel Kicker Heel Sandal

Spring is in the air, and that means it’s time to hang those black coats up and step into the rainbow.

This is the season for floral accents and bright pastels. It’s a time to express yourself with bold pieces and fresh pops of colors, and where better to do that than with a statement bag or shoe?

Today, we’re sharing a few smaller designers who really know how to bring the vibrant vibes, as well as a couple well-loved favorites. Get a little funky and watch the compliment come in droves.

Min & Mon

Website

Coming at you from the surreal streets of New York City, Min and Mon is a statement accessories brand that takes inspiration from the weird and wonderful urban mecca that surrounds it. With the octopus as its adopted mascot, this brand offers out-of-this-world hand and crossbody bags with whimsical attachments. Run by a husband and wife team, designs tap into their Colombian roots and is crafted from fine leather in the Andes tradition.

LarAllan

Website

Skipping across the pond, LarAllan is a UK-based accessories brand run by Nigerian-born designer Lara Olutunbi. Childhood doodles gave way to expressive and colorful handbags, clutches and more. We're particularly fond of the bags that bear cartoon-ish pop-art portraits, and we love her chain link straps.

Kat Maconie

Website

Color, style and forward-thinking design. That's what you're in for with a pair of Kat Maconie's '80s-inspired shoes. This London-based designer makes head-turning footwear and jewelry. She even offers a uniquely beautiful bridal collection. From colorful poofs to vibrant fringe, rainbow sandals, squiggly heels, playful sneakers and more, these shoes are sure to make a statement and leave a lasting impression. Added bonus? Kat Maconie is now carried at Nordstrom.

Fila

Website

Fila is no secret on the fashion scene. The Italian-Korean athletic company has been a favorite among sports fanatics and fashion divas for decades, but it must be said, this company’s sneaker collection is one of the boldest on the scene. Not only are these looks comfortable and built for performance, they also turn heads with bright palettes and eye-catching designs that create a sense of movement, even when the wearer is standing still. Whether you're looking for a sweet pastel all over, a futuristic neon display, a high-top in hot pink and anything in between, Fila is a must-stop shop for a spring look refresh.

Louis Vuitton

Website

Another no-brainer, Louis Vuitton has been synonymous with high-quality bags for more than 100 years, but its recent collections have gone above and beyond the call of color duty. Between its artful collaboration with Japanese pop artist Yayoi Kusama to its 2023 spring collection that pops in beautiful pastels and graphic patterns, the French legacy house once again proves it can update its classic styles with cutting-edge style. Bring some color to your life with one of these instantly-iconic styles that fits any generation.

Kurt Geiger

Website

Want to match your boots to your bag? This British-based designer brand has you covered with head-turning designs for both! A Kurt Gieger piece absolutely radiates with rainbows and smiles. From sneakers to heels, flats, trainers, sandals and more; Geiger steps outside the ordinary without sacrificing an ounce of quality. Your inner child will love you for this, and most of the collections are mirrored in fun-loving handbags across a range of styles, sizes and occasions. Want more? Geiger also offers swimwear, phone cases, jewelry and more.

Girotti

Website

What’s better than a pair of fresh kicks for Spring? Your own customized, handmade Italian leather footwear! Girotti is here to create the perfect-fitting shoe of your dreams, so you can step out into the world looking as unique as your soul. Offering everything from casual to sneakers, ankle boots, heels, sandals, slip-ons and more; you can create your ultimate shoe from scratch or peruse the wide variety of pre-designed styles that stand out all on their own. These looks are inherently bold but classic, keeping a bit of the familiar even as they make a statement. You’d do well to slip into these styles!

Mietis

Website

Spain knows a thing or two about living a vibrant life, and this Barcelona-based brand brings that enthusiasm to its eye-popping collections of leather bags and goods. Offering customers versatile and customizable designs, Mietis blends classic designs with technicolor palettes and sweet pastels. There's a touch of mid-century modern in these curves. Whether you're looking for an over the shoulder, a clutch, cardholder or wallet, these fine leather accessories will get you noticed for all the right reasons.

Fairy Made

Website

Do you believe in fairies? This Grecian brand brings the soft world of flowers and fantasy to life in pastel shoes that'll make all your girlhood dreams come true. Headed by designer Myrtos Kliafa, these handmade creations are fit for princesses and queens. She also crafts bags and garments inspired by the romance of the 1920s and '50s. Break out of your every day and nab yourself some fanciful boots, shoes, heels and more.

Vinci Leather

Website

Working out of the DC, DMV area, Vinci Leather prides itself on quality shoes, bags and accessories for men and women who aren't afraid of exceptional style. The brand’s unique styles are 100 percent handmade from calfskin leather, and they’re built to express your boldest passions. From dress shoes to sneakers, sandals to heels, everyone in the family can step out in style with looks to take you from work to play, day to night.

