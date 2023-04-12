The Colony Palm Beach Hotel And Society Social Reveal A Chic Furniture Collab

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

Fans of Palm Beach’s iconic Pink Paradise can now bring those vacay-all-day vibes directly to their home.

The Royal headboard is part of The Colony Palm Beach Hotel’s chic capsule collection with Society Social.

In one of the chicest collabs of the season, furniture and accessory brand Society Social teamed up with The Colony Palm Beach Hotel to launch an 11-piece furniture collection. First debuted in the newly refreshed guest rooms in celebration of The Colony’s 75th anniversary, the offering brings the Insta-worthy vibe of the ultrachic hotel to your home. Think whimsical headboards, rattan dressers and vintage-inspired wicker chairs. Says The Colony Hotel’s owner and president, Sarah Wetenhall, “We are so happy that guests can now literally have a piece of The Colony in their own homes.”