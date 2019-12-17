    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 28, 2021

Weekly Recipe: New York Cheesecake with Cherry Sauce by Natasha's Kitchen
Read More

April 28, 2021

20 of the Best Brunch Spots Across America
Read More

April 27, 2021

The 9 Best Brunch Spots in Las Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 30, 2021

Spoil Mom With These Gorgeous Omega Timepieces For Mother's Day
Read More

April 29, 2021

See Saint Laurent's Women's Winter 2021 Collection
Read More

April 27, 2021

Louis Vuitton, Dior and More Selling Unused Luxury Fabrics and Leathers Online
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Colin Yurcisin on How to Master Business Credit and Build Your Business

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 30, 2021 | Sponsored Post

As many entrepreneurs will tell you, securing capital for their businesses is only one in a long list of challenges that they face. However, the rewards of building your business outweigh the challenges which is why most people persist.

VEGAS_MAG_Colin_Yurcisin.JPG

Colin Yurcisin is a credit expert and creator of Credit Class. He teaches high-level entrepreneurs how to get capital for their business at 0% interest. He has over 300 student entrepreneurs, some of whom have been in business for many years.

According to Colin, the best entrepreneurs are those who’ve been through both the good and excruciatingly tough parts of the entrepreneurial journey. In his personal experience, his failures have helped him, as he now teaches everything that he has been through.

Through his coaching programs, Colin reveals how to leverage credit and build income. Understanding credit is important for businesspeople, and Yurcisin is dedicated to helping people learn about credit.

In addition to this, a 4-week mastermind program helps prepare entrepreneurs by fine tuning their mindset around finances, the growth of their business, and what to do. As a credit expert, Yurcisin is able to spot areas that are bleeding a business; he can also teach you how to identify these holes.

Colin has built himself from the ground up. He has been drowning in debt at some point in his life and managed to navigate his way out of it. He says that his process has been trial and error, however, through his expertise, he can now help entrepreneurs avoid the trial-and-error method.

Going from $50k in debt in 2019 to investing multiple 6 figures, Colin is proof that you can turn any situation in your life around. His credit class steers his students towards getting approvals for $30-100k+ in credit at 0% interest, even when the economy is dragging.

Another aspect that he focuses on is credit sequencing . This walks entrepreneurs through the necessities for card approval. Having gone through many obstacles to start, build, and grow his business, Colin is passionate about helping others avoid high interest rates and mistakes that could cost them their business.

Even through every challenge he has faced, Yurcisin has persisted on his dreams, never slowing down. He has shown what it takes to become an entrepreneur, and more importantly, a credit expert.

Tags: success people entrepreneurs business tips

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: