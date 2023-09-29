5 Coffee Cocktail Recipes To Spark Your Day, Or Night

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Don't talk to us until we've had our coffee—unless you're bringing us our coffee and it's been spiked with some spirits. Then you can skip the line and say whatever is on your mind!

September 29 is National Coffee Day, and October 1 is International Coffee Day, but any weekend, vacation or long-night deserves a coffee cocktail, and so do you. That's why we've gathered a few recipes from some of our favorite spirit brands to inspire your next caffeine cocktail fix.

Whether you're looking for a classic Irish coffee, an espresso martini, or something made with tequila, rum and more, these recipes are sure to hit the mark.

Tito’s Espresso Martini

Let’s start things off with a tried and true classic. The espresso martini never misses, and this recipe from Tito’s more than gets the job done.

Ingredients:

2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz espresso

½ oz simple syrup

½ oz creamer, optional

3 espresso beans, garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with espresso beans.

Mercer + Price Espresso Martini

This recipe from Mercer + Price puts a whiskey twist on the espresso martini’s favored formula. Did you know this Canadian whiskey brand is founded by A$AP Rocky? True story!

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Mercer + Price whiskey

1 oz. Kahlua

2 oz. Cold brew espresso (or iced coffee)

Directions: Add ingredients into a shaker filled with ice and shake to combine/chill. Strain into chilled martini glass and garnish with three espresso beans.

Casa Chilled Coffee

In more of a tequila mood? They say it's the only spirit that’s officially an upper, and while we can’t say that’s backed by science, mixing your Casamigos with Bailey’s and espresso will certainly do the trick.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila or Reposado Tequila

1½ oz. Bailey’s Liqueur

1 Fresh Brewed Espresso Shot

½ oz. Agave Nectar

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish Large Orange Peel Upside Down with Star Anise and 3 Coffee Beans Laid Across

Directions: Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into coupe glass. Garnish.

Cup O’ Jerry

How about a play on Irish coffee, but made with Sailor Jerry’s spiced rum? This one might go down too easy!

Ingredients:

4 parts Coffee

1 ½ parts Sailor Jerry

¼ part heavy cream

1 pinch brown sugar

Directions: Garnish with cinnamon and whipped cream.

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Coffee

Well, if we’re going to share a play on Irish coffee, we also have to share the real thing. This recipe was created by Kevin Pigott, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Global Brand Ambassador.

Ingredients:

1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

3 parts hot espresso coffee

½ part sugar

Heavy cream

Directions: Preheat a clear-stemmed glass with very hot water. Add the sugar and brewed coffee and stir well. Once sugar has melted, stir in the Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey. Gently whip the heavy cream by shaking it in a protein shaker with a blender ball – you want a still somewhat loose, not stiff consistency. Pour the cream over the back of a hot teaspoon to top the drink (and prevent cream from penetrating the top of the drink).

