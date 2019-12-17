Coast to Coast Cocktails with Cincoro Tequila

Modern Luxury | December 14, 2020 | Food & Drink Sponsored Post Food & Drink Feature

At Modern Luxury, we take our cities very seriously and we pride ourselves on revealing the best of each city; the best spots, best shops, best eats and of course...best drinks. Each destination and each community has a quintessential flavor and sensibility, and we toast that uniqueness coast to coast.

Whether your palette is feeling North East sophisticated or West Coast cool, Cincoro has a recipe for every mood, occasion and destination. With this exquisite award-winning tequila, you can savor the flavor of our favorite cities. And the best part is, you don't need to go there to enjoy it.

NYC: CINCORO OLD-FASHIONED

You need things to happen, and fast. A NYC-state of mind; refined and distinguished

Ingredients

2 ½ oz Cincoro Añejo Tequila

½ oz Light Agave Nectar

3 dashes of Angostura® Bitters

Glass & Garnish

Rocks glass

Orange swath and Maraschino cherry

Pour ingredients into a mixing glass, stir and strain directly in Rocks glass over ice.

ASPEN: CINCORO BLANCO SPRITZ

For the après-ski moment, when you’re in the mood for a refreshing drink

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Cincoro Blanco Tequila

1 ½ oz Aperol®

1 ½ oz Prosecco (or other dry Sparkling Wine)

1 oz soda water

Glass & Garnish

White wine glass

Orange spiral

Stir ingredients in with an oversized ice sphere to mix well and enjoy.

MIAMI: CINCORO DIABLO

Strikingly beautiful and a little devilish, it’s luxury at its finest

Ingredients

2 oz Cincoro Reposado Tequila

6 oz Muddled blackberries

½ oz Agave Nectar

Top with 2 oz Ginger Beer and a splash of soda water

Glass & Garnish

Collins glass

Lime wheel and fresh blackberry

Place blackberries, lime juice and light agave nectar in a mixing glass and muddle. Add ice and tequila, shake, and strain over fresh ice into Collins glass. Top with splash of soda and ginger beer.

SAN FRANCISCO: CINCORO PALOMA

Feeling inspired? This is the drink for forward thinking and innovative ideas with northern CA chill and freshness all over it.

Ingredients

2 oz Cincoro Reposado Tequila

2 oz Fresh grapefruit juice

¼ oz Fresh lime juice

¼ oz Light agave nectar

Top with club soda

Glass & Garnish

Collins glass

Grapefruit wheel

Shake all ingredients except the club soda with ice and strain over fresh ice.

LAS VEGAS: CINCORO JALISCO COCKTAIL

Bet on yourself today. You’re feeling like a high roller and rightly so. Stir up this bold blend to suit your mood.

Ingredients

2 oz Cincoro Reposado Tequila

1 oz Italian Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes of Angostura® Bitters



And no matter where you find yourself, raise a glass and celebrate the season with style and taste with Cincoro Tequila.

Sip and savor Cincoro tequila responsibly. Cincoro Tequila © 2020. 40% ALC./VOL. Imported by Cincoro Spirits Group, Miami, FL