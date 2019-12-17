At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020
Read More

November 25, 2020

Hollywood Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo on Inking Celebrities and Launching Skincare Line

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Gifting The Guy Who Has Everything
Read More

December 14, 2020

Coast to Coast Cocktails with Cincoro Tequila
Read More

December 11, 2020

The Art of the Bar Cart

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Paul Newman, Steve McQueen's Watches Set Sales Records at Auction
Read More

December 14, 2020

On The Nose: This Bespoke Fragrance Line Is Next Level Luxury
Read More

December 11, 2020

Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein Divulges The Pieces She's Loving RN
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Coast to Coast Cocktails with Cincoro Tequila

Modern Luxury | December 14, 2020 | Food & Drink Sponsored Post Food & Drink Feature

Share

CINCORO_SHOT_08_FINAL_V2.jpg

At Modern Luxury, we take our cities very seriously and we pride ourselves on revealing the best of each city; the best spots, best shops, best eats and of course...best drinks. Each destination and each community has a quintessential flavor and sensibility, and we toast that uniqueness coast to coast.

Whether your palette is feeling North East sophisticated or West Coast cool, Cincoro has a recipe for every mood, occasion and destination. With this exquisite award-winning tequila, you can savor the flavor of our favorite cities. And the best part is, you don't need to go there to enjoy it.

anejo_old_fashioned_lifestyle.jpg

NYC: CINCORO OLD-FASHIONED
You need things to happen, and fast. A NYC-state of mind; refined and distinguished

Ingredients

Glass & Garnish

  • Rocks glass
  • Orange swath and Maraschino cherry

Pour ingredients into a mixing glass, stir and strain directly in Rocks glass over ice.

Spritz.jpg

ASPEN: CINCORO BLANCO SPRITZ
For the après-ski moment, when you’re in the mood for a refreshing drink

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz Cincoro Blanco Tequila
  • 1 ½ oz Aperol®
  • 1 ½ oz Prosecco (or other dry Sparkling Wine)
  • 1 oz soda water

Glass & Garnish

  • White wine glass
  • Orange spiral

Stir ingredients in with an oversized ice sphere to mix well and enjoy.

el_diablo_reposado_cincoro_lifestyle.jpg

MIAMI: CINCORO DIABLO
Strikingly beautiful and a little devilish, it’s luxury at its finest

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Cincoro Reposado Tequila
  • 6 oz Muddled blackberries
  • ½ oz Agave Nectar
  • Top with 2 oz Ginger Beer and a splash of soda water

Glass & Garnish

  • Collins glass
  • Lime wheel and fresh blackberry

Place blackberries, lime juice and light agave nectar in a mixing glass and muddle. Add ice and tequila, shake, and strain over fresh ice into Collins glass. Top with splash of soda and ginger beer.

CSG_Cincoro_Drink_Paloma.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO: CINCORO PALOMA
Feeling inspired? This is the drink for forward thinking and innovative ideas with northern CA chill and freshness all over it.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Cincoro Reposado Tequila
  • 2 oz Fresh grapefruit juice
  • ¼ oz Fresh lime juice
  • ¼ oz Light agave nectar
  • Top with club soda

Glass & Garnish

  • Collins glass
  • Grapefruit wheel

Shake all ingredients except the club soda with ice and strain over fresh ice.

clasico_anejo_lifestyle.jpg

LAS VEGAS: CINCORO JALISCO COCKTAIL
Bet on yourself today. You’re feeling like a high roller and rightly so. Stir up this bold blend to suit your mood.

Ingredients

CINCORO_SHOT_13_FINAL.jpg
And no matter where you find yourself, raise a glass and celebrate the season with style and taste with Cincoro Tequila.

Sip and savor Cincoro tequila responsibly. Cincoro Tequila © 2020. 40% ALC./VOL. Imported by Cincoro Spirits Group, Miami, FL

Tags:
Categories: Food & Drink Sponsored Post Food & Drink Feature

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: