Here's Where You Can Catch Coach On Its College Campus 'Wear Your Shine' Tour

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Dove Cameron in Coach's "Wear Your Shine" fall campaign

Class is fully in session, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go buy yourself a killer outfit for the school year.

Coach invites college students across the country to take part in its Wear Your Shine tour, coming to university campuses from Los Angeles to New York, Wisconsin, D.C., Alabama and more.

The mobile experience is an extension of Coach’s Wear Your Shine fall campaign, featuring singer and actress Dove Cameron, dancer Lil Buck, rapper Young-ji Lee, and actress/singer Yanfei Song.

Similar to Coach’s previous Tabby Tour, this experience invites guests to explore on-site installations, shop looks from Coach and Coach Outlet stores, pose for pics, sip on seasonal beverages and more.

The tour kicked off Sept. 28 at Howard University, and it’s making its way through the nation until its final stop in Tennessee on Nov. 20. You can see the full list of dates and addresses below, and learn more at coach.com.