Not sure what to wear in a world post-quarantine? Dress for the future by building on the past.

Coach went retro for its Winter 2021 collection. The American brand debuted the show in Shanghai with an extraordinarily captivating in-person runway show. Gravitating toward '50s nostalgia, the show opened in the all-American style of a drive-in movie, presenting the latest episode of Coach TV: House of Coach. With references to worn-out commercials, advertisement parodies hosted by Rickey Thompson and Jennifer Lopez lip-syncing The Go-Gos in a car, the creatively-chaotic masterpiece didn’t fail to entertain.

Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director and originator of the highly-amusing Coach TV program, took inspiration for the collection from late 20th century America. The vibrant primary color palette is toned down with black, navy and brown as Coach fully reinvents street style for the winter season.

Brown leather jackets lined with fur, ski attire and puffer jackets were at the forefront of the collection, which put emphasis on layering. Fair Isle-style sweaters knitted with playful characters and velvet-accented lamé dresses crossed sophistication and playfulness, a theme consistent throughout the show. Reimagining decades-old styles, the show was simultaneously contemporary and reminiscent. Digging deep into the Coach archives, items from their Fall 2021 collection were also featured, seamlessly transitioning from one season to the next.

"The experience I envisioned for our return to the runway combines all that we loved about live shows in the past with all that we've learned in the past year," Vevers is quoted in Fashionista. "It brings together our Coach Family around the world and reflects our commitment to imagining differently and constantly evolving."

Vevers said the theme for Winter 2021 is "a sense of adventure and our hopes for tomorrow."

