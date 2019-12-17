The 7 Best Holiday Lights Displays in Las Vegas

Addison Aloian | December 11, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle Holiday

In this tumultuous year 2020, it’s safe to say we deserve to squeeze in all the comfort we can get this holiday season. After all, it is the most wonderful time of the year, and the best way to ring in holiday cheer is by seeing holiday lights.

Where better to do that than in one of the brightest cities in the United States?

We’ve curated a list of the best places to view holiday lights around Sin City. Bring the family, sip some hot chocolate and enjoy the displays at one or all of the seven locations below.

Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7000 Las Vegas Blvd N | Website

Enjoy a beautiful display of lights from the safety of your own car on Vegas’ Motor Speedway. Debuting this year is the Neon Forest, a special section within Glittering Lights lined with glowing trees to create an especially enchanting atmosphere. Several ticket packages are available to purchase online.

Christmas Town at Cowabunga Bay

900 Galleria Drive, Henderson | Website

Within the Cowabunga Bay Waterpark is Christmas Town, a magical place to experience all kind of holiday magic. Here, you’ll get to experience the Polar Express Train Ride, Jingle Bell Sledding Hill, Yuletide Laser Tag, Santa Claus’s Cozy Cottage and much, much more. Tickets are sold online.

Ethel M’s Cactus Garden Holiday Lights

2 Cactus Garden Dr., Henderson / Website

Ethel M’s has been decorating their three-acre Cactus Garden with a million-plus LED lights for more than 27 years. Now through Jan. 3, you can visit their beautifully-lit garden and enjoy the nature scenery. Details about planning your visit can be found online.

Area 15 Wanderland

3215 South Rancho Dr. / Website

Area 15 calls itself “a weird wonderland of holiday surprises.” Intriguing, no? The out-of-this-world experience features a festive path of twinkling trees, a jolly food and wine menu from The Winter Beast, photo ops and shopping. Tickets can be bought on the website.

Winter PARQ at the LINQ Promenade

3535 Las Vegas Blvd S / Website

The Linq Hotel once again opens its annual Winter Parq on the Promenade. When Christmas decorations are combined with the chance to zipline and ride on the world’s tallest observation wheel, it's about the merriest Christmas you can have.

Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town

5111 Boulder Highway / Website

Sam’s Town is back with their Mystic Falls Park Winter Wonderland. Come one, come all to see unique holiday lights and decorations for free admission. Although their annual light show is cancelled, they are hosting it on a webcam for those who are more comfortable viewing lights from their homes.

Festival of Lights at Craig Ranch Park

628 W. Craig Rd. / Website

Enjoy your holiday at Craig Ranch Park, where you’ll see millions of lights synchronized perfectly to your favorite holiday music while enjoying yummy winter foods. At the Festival of Lights, there are endless paths to walk all a glow, and you might even see Santa. Tickets can be booked online with time slots, but no worries, you’re allowed to stay as long as you want.