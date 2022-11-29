By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Feature Holiday Guide Features Featured Apple News web-og

Christmas dinner table spread

Christmas time is here. These restaurants and menus in Las Vegas set the mood for a memorable holiday dining experience with family and friends.

Barry’s Downtown Prime

Barry's Downtown Prime dining room

8 Fremont Street E / Website

The crab-stuffed mushrooms at Barry's Downtown Prime steakhouse are made with Ritz crackers, parmesan gratin and swiss cheese. The mixed baby greens winter salad is topped with pomegranate, grapefruit, red onion, hazelnuts, blue cheese crumbles and a poppy seed creamy dressing.

Opt for the sage brown butter sweet potato gnocchi or the free-range veal chop sautéed in a red wine sauce with cipollini onions. The 18-ounce roasted prime rib is an excellent option. Delight the senses with the pumpkin cheesecake dessert served with salted caramel ice cream and freshly whipped cream.

Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar

Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar located inside of Park MGM Hotel

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

The Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar chilled seafood is perfect for sharing amongst your dinner guests and includes oysters, salmon ceviche, Maine lobster and shrimp cocktail. A 45-day-dry-aged porterhouse with roasted garlic and bernaise is available to order.

Beauty & Essex

Beauty & Essex dining room

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Christmas at Beauty & Essex offers a holiday special menu from December 23 to 25 and is open on Christmas day from 3 to 9PM. Taste the sake-braised lobster and short rib wontons flavored with tarragon, spring onions, oyster mushrooms and chili oil to start with. The caramelized duck breast and confit duck leg is served with ricotta cavatelli, melted leeks and butternut squash.

Casa Calavera

Pozole rojo special holiday dish at Casa Calavera

4455 Paradise Road / Website

Casa Calavera serves Christmas specials including the burrito ranchero stuffed with chile rellenos, beans, cheese and avocado. The pozole rojo is served with fixings, chicharrones and tostadas as pictured above.

Eataly

Calvisius Siberian Classic caviar plate offered at Eataly establishments

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Calvisius Siberian Classic caviar offerings are at multiple Eataly Las Vegas establishments located in Park MGM. Order the caviar holiday special piatto misto di caviale at Toscana Ristorante & Bar which comes with 10 grams of caviar, blini made in-house, shallots, egg and creme frîache. The burrata e caviale at La Pizza e La Pasta is made with di Stefano burrata laid over house-made crostinis and topped with Calvisius caviar, lemon zest and chives.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

Window-side dining room table at Eiffel Tower Restaurant

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

A three-course brunch and dinner on December 25 is served from 10AM to 2PM and from 5 to 10PM at Eiffel Tower Restaurant. Indulge in the French toast a la crème brûlée and peppermint soufflé for something sweet and glow in the lowlights of the dining room.

Harlo Steakhouse & Bar

Dining room at Harlo Steakhouse & Bar

1720 Festival Plaza Drive / Website

Christmas Eve dinner at Harlo Steakhouse & Bar is served from 4:30PM to 9PM. The plating is just as impressive as the flavors, preparation and aesthetic at this eatery. A prix fixe menu is available for the holiday in addition to the regular menu and wine pairings.

Harvest

Harvest dining room at Bellagio Las Vegas

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

The Harvest Christmas menu gets the appetite humming with a chestnut soup with quinoa and brussels sprout leaves and beets and burrata for starters. Savor the St. Peter's fish bathed in blood orange beurre blanc and accompanied by caviar and artichoke.

Le Cirque

Le Cirque dining room at Bellagio Las Vegas 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Begin your holiday fine dining experience at Le Cirque in Bellagio Las Vegas with caviar served with corn bavarois, bonito vermouth and onion blossoms. Enjoy a fresh Maine lobster salad and green asparagus with cucumber blooms. An Australian black truffle risotto and the comte société parmesan fondue flavored with Alba white truffles bring the earthy and buttery distinct flavors to life.

Loup de mer and the fondue leeks with yukon gold potato tuile in a sauce au vin rouge bring creamy deliciousness. The Guinea fowl is followed by other mouth-watering delights like Japanese Wagyu, Australian black truffles served with a foie gras mignonette and more. Experience French fine dining in Las Vegas this holiday season.

MGM Grand Buffet

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Breakfast dishes like red velvet pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausages and seafood options like mussels, shrimp, sushi and more are offered at the MGM Grand Buffet. Try a little bit of everything from the several different cuisines offered this holiday season.

Mon Ami Gabi

Christmas salad de Noel at Mon Ami Gabi

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

The classic French bistro Mon Ami Gabi serves their special Christmas menu on December 25 from 4 to 11PM and the regular menu from 7AM to 11PM. The holiday menu features the salad de Noel, the petite filet and garlic shrimp served with truffle purée and the sweet bûche de Noël dessert.

Scotch 80 Prime

Eggnog crème brûlée in foreground and chateaubriand wellington in background

4321 Flamingo Road W / Website

Scotch 80 Prime at Palms Casino Resort serves a filet mignon chateaubriand wellington wrapped in a puff pastry with foie gras, spinach crepe and prosciutto. Eggnog crème brûlée concludes the festive meal.

Sparrow + Wolf

Dining area of Sparrow + Wolf

4480 Spring Mountain Road / Website

Sparrow + Wolf curates Christmas dishes like the lobster croque monsieur with orange whipped cream or the beef wellington with kombu and mushroom duxelles savory crepe. Holiday cookies and tangerine crème brulee sweeten the meal.

Veranda

Christmas dinner table spread at Veranda at Four Seasons Hotel

3960 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

The Christmas menu at Veranda at Four Seasons Hotel consists of four courses including scallops crudo, pancetta ravioli and braised bone-in short rib with gorgonzola fondue. The last course is the vanilla sponge cake with spiced cranberry jam and white chocolate mousse. A children's Christmas dinner menu is available.