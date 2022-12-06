By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Food & Drink

With the holidays just around the corner, you don't want to be the one empty handed at the holiday party. Luckily, you don't have to be a gourmet chef to bring top-quality dishes to your merry gathering.

Whether you're looking for a dessert, a side dish or main course, Goldbelly’s got you covered with a sensational selection of holiday-inspired meals for you and your loved ones. Create your ideal holiday feast with dishes from some of your favorite chefs, including celebrities Guy Fieri, Carla Hall, Ina Garten and more!

Bagel Nook’s Christmas Bagel Dozen

Imagine waking up on Christmas morning to a decadent breakfast spread seasonally-appropriate bagels dyed red, green and white! Well, the Bagel Nook is making that dream a reality with its Christmas bagel dozen. These swirl bagels are perfectly paired with your favorite cream cheese.

Mezzo Cheese and Charcuterie Board

Before the night even begins, you can relax and unwind with a charcuterie board from CheeseBoarder. Pour yourself a glass of wine, and pair the sip with a delicious cheddar red wine or sage derby cheese. This board comes with a selection of cheeses, olives, nuts, fruits and crackers.

The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint’s Smoked BBQ Ham

We all know the sweets often steal the holiday show, but there's much to be said for the perfect main course. This smoked barbecue ham not only looks good on the table, it'll also fill your dining room with sweet and smoky aromas. The Shed BBQ and Blues Bar takes the typical Christmas ham and elevates it to a new level with this plate that will surely become your new tradition.

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Sticky Toffee Pudding

Although the origins of sticky toffee pudding stem from across the pond, the sweet gooey dessert screams holiday time Stateside and all around the globe. Geoffrey Zakarian gives us the chance to delve into this warm and sugary dish without too much work. The cake is made primarily with dates, molasses and spices. This pudding is sure to wow your guests and have them coming back for seconds!

Carla Hall’s Holiday Sides

Creating side dishes for your family meal can be daunting, but there’s no need to fear. Carla Hall has the ultimate side dish package ready to compliment your main course. This Southern-inspired package includes cornbread, dressing, collard greens, sweet potato mash, mac and cheese, and mushroom gravy. There's no need to stress when this collection of sides can be sent right to your doorstep.

Centerville Pie Co.’s “Oprah’s Favorite” Chicken Pie

If the smoked meats and plethora of sides isn’t the vibe you’re going for, Centerville Pie Co.’s Chicken Pie is a great alternative. This chicken pot pie has all the classic details with flaky, buttery crust, and a warm and delectable chicken filling. It's great for splitting with friends and family—or enjoying all by yourself!

Ina Garten's Coconut Cake

There is nothing more refreshing than a bite of a light and fluffy cake. This coconut cake is one of the lighter desserts on the holiday season menu. Its creamy, white icing coats the moist coconut cake. Every bite is a surprise with the subtle crunch of the coconut-flake coating. This cake is a superb end-of-meal treat and is sure to impress your guests, because it's from Ina Garten!

Hancock Lobster Co.’s Lobster Mac and Cheese

Now you need sides to compliment the main event. Macaroni and cheese is a staple side dish for most holidays, and it's definitely something we look forward to on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Why not spice it up with some lobster? Hancock Lobster Co. is ready to send you a creamy and savory kit of lobster mac and cheese that will make your spirits bright and then some.

Guy Fieri’s Holiday Trashcan Nachos

We all know and love Guy Fieri and his incredibly creative dishes. Whether it's his bacon mac and cheese burger or cheesesteak egg rolls, the "Mayor of Flavortown" knows how to experiment with a fun-loving palette. These holiday trashcan nachos are a sweet take on his savory trashcan nachos, this time incorporating cannoli chips, chocolate and peppermint for holiday flare.

We Take The Cake’s Snowflake Cake

You can’t go wrong with a classic cake for dessert, but this beauty has more than just one flavor beneath its frosted outer layer. The snowflake cake has one layer of chocolate and one layer of butter cake for the best of both worlds. This is one dessert that will satisfy both chocolate lovers and vanilla lovers, so everyone goes home stuffed and happy.

There are just our favorite selections on the Goldbelly Christmas page, so be sure to check the full website for more. While we're talking about holiday delights, why not pair one of these great delivered dishes with a favorite from our gifts for wine and spirit lovers?