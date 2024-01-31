Superstar Christina Aguilera Commands The Stage at The New Voltaire Belle de Nuit

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture People Lifestyle Feature Events Lifestyle Feature People Feature Culture Feature Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment Music

As her eponymous debut album turns 25, seven-time Grammy Award winner Christina Aguilera is connecting with fans through the most personal creative endeavor of her career—an intimate and seductive Las Vegas residency at The Venetian’s new Voltaire Belle de Nuit.



Christina Aguilera kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2023. PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO

It’s been 25 years since vocal powerhouse Christina Aguilera enchanted the pop music world with the infectious “Genie in a Bottle,” a song that catapulted the then-19-year-old to global stardom. Nine studio albums later—including 2004’s Stripped and 2007’s Back to Basics, which produced the Grammy-winning “Beautiful” and “Ain’t No Other Man,” respectively—and Aguilera remains one of the most recognized voices of the last three decades. With over 75 million albums sold globally, she’s also one of the bestselling artists of all time—with no signs of slowing down.

While it’s been six years since her last English-language studio album, the now 43-year-old mom of two is joining a long line of entertainers to headline a Las Vegas residency, from groundbreakers Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley to contemporaries Usher and Kelly Clarkson. As she heads into Super Bowl weekend at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with shows scheduled through March 2, Aguilera reflects on this milestone moment. Listen in.



Aguilera will return to the Voltaire Belle de Nuit stage on Feb. 2, 3, 9 and 10, followed by shows on March 1 and 2. PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO

Congratulations on your residency! What excites you most about this new venture in Las Vegas? The most exciting part of this Vegas venture is the opportunity to connect with fans on a more intimate level. Voltaire allows me to be closer to my fans than ever before, where I can interact with the audience, up close and personal, to create memorable experiences for not only them but myself. Vegas also has such an incredible energy; I love the ability to be able to add to that and be a part of the city’s legacy of entertainers.

What inspired the creative direction of the show? How is it different from what you’ve done in the past? The creative direction of the show is a true labor of love, drawing inspiration from a variety of sources: the lights of Vegas, the glitz of Voltaire, my music, fashion, Burlesque, creative Parisian nods and more. I’m always trying to push my artistic boundaries and do things I’ve never done before to always offer something new and fresh, giving the audience a one-of-a-kind experience. What sets this show apart from past performances is the inclusion of new visual concepts and an innovative stage setup. I wanted to create an experience since the venue is intimate, where the audience can feel immersed in the music and performance as if they’re a part of it themselves.

What do you enjoy most about performing at Voltaire Belle de Nuit? Performing at Voltaire is a unique experience that I have not seen before. I can’t express enough how the venue’s setting allows for such a special, genuine connection with the audience. The venue creates an environment that complements the artistic vision of the show, making each performance an unforgettable, shared moment between myself and my fans.

Where would we find you when you’re not onstage in Las Vegas? I am always excited to try what’s new in Vegas, as there are always new things popping up. You can’t go wrong with a classic, nice steakhouse in Vegas like CUT, Delmonico’s, Jean Georges or Bavette’s. There are a few drinks and dinner spots that I go to with friends and crew. I’ve been wanting to check out what Area 15 is about, as it seems like a fun night out. I love experiences that take you out of your element.

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of your self-titled debut album. What does this milestone mean to you? The 25th anniversary of my debut album is such an important milestone in my career. It’s a time for me to celebrate the music that fans have loved for over two decades, reflect on my artistic journey and growth, and appreciate the undeniable love and support from fans throughout the years. It’s a testament to show that music and artistry can stand the test of time and create lasting memories.

Which song off that album do you still love to perform? It’s been fun over the years to reinvent the original material from my debut album. Songs like “Genie in a Bottle,” “What A Girl Wants” and “Come on Over” are always beloved fan faves. I always have the most fun, probably reinventing the stylistic approach on “Genie.” It’s the song that started it all, and it’s always fun to do a creative spin, depending on the type of show and crowd I’m performing it for. It changes a lot—and there is a new version in the show at Voltaire!

It’s been six years since your last English-language album. Will this new show lead to your next musical project? It’s great to be on stage because this new show in Vegas is really fueling my creativity. I’ve been working on experimenting with new sounds and writing. A lot has happened over the past six years—huge personal and professional changes, growth and new inspirations, so I’m so excited to share all of it in the next album!

You have accomplished so much—what’s left on your bucket list? My bucket list is always evolving. Currently, there are a few collaborations I’d love to explore with other musicians I’m a fan of. I’d also love to venture into additional passion projects outside of music; I’ve co-founded Playground [a sexual wellness personal care brand for women], and I feel so incredibly inspired in new ways to be a part of something where I can explore new creative and business routes.

And since we’ll next see you perform in Vegas for Super Bowl weekend, what are your plans for the big day? I don’t have any traditions for the big game; I do love to watch it with my friends and family. It’s such an exciting, electric atmosphere watching the final game of the season and a great halftime show!