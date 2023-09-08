Christies To Auction Off Keith Haring Digital Drawings

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Art

Christie's is auctioning off five of Keith Haring's original digital drawings.

Keith Haring: Pixel Pioneer features images done by the iconic artist on an Amiga computer in the late 1980s. The works, once only viewable from a floppy disc, have been transfered to the Ethereum blockchain.

"It has been an honor to work with the Keith Haring Foundation on this project. Haring’s work embodied an era where art crept outside the traditional gallery walls and into the streets. I believe that as an early adopter of the digital age and as a strong proponent of bridging art and mass culture, Haring would have been at the forefront of the Web3 community. With an aesthetic that translates naturally to the digital medium, Haring’s Amiga drawings will be coveted additions to all best-in-class contemporary art collections." Nicole Sales Giles, Christie’s vice president and director of digital Art Sales, said.

"The minting of five natively digital masterpieces by Keith Haring created on the Commodore Amiga computer in 1987 as NFTs by Christie's auction house carries an immense significance in digital art and NFTs. This collection by Haring represents a pivotal moment in identifying Haring as a pioneer in the digital art space and a groundbreaking convergence of art and technology. Haring’s distinct visual language, characterized by his iconic motifs and energetic lines, translates seamlessly into the digital art realm, underscoring the lasting relevance of his artistic legacy. These works honor that legacy, reaffirming the enduring significance of Haring’s art, and emphasize the limitless possibilities of art’s digital future," executive director and president of the Keith Haring Foundation Gil Vazquez added.

The images will be on display at Christie's in New York from Sept. 14 to Sept. 19. The auction runs online from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20.