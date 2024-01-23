Christie's To Hold 'The Collection Of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road' Auction

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

Elton John is saying goodbye to some of his artwork, furnishing and classic outfits.

See Also: Christie's To Auction Off Keith Haring Digital Drawings

Christie's is set to hold 'The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road' auction, which will see the iconic musician's artwork, furnishing and more from his Atlanta home up for bid.

The artwork includes pieces specifically crafted for John and his husband Daivd Furnish, including "Your Song" by Damien Hirst and a portrait of the "Rocketman" singer done by Julian Schnabel. John's extensive collection of photographs from Andy Warhol, Richard Avedon and more are also up for auction, as well as fashion pieces from his career.

"It is a distinct privilege for Christie's to partner with Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish in curating the forthcoming auction: 'The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road.' This extraordinary collection not only showcases a diverse array of remarkable objects that encapsulate Elton's unique life, work, and art but also provides our clients with a glimpse into the profound impact that the city of Atlanta had on him. In the two weeks leading up to the sales, Christie's Rockefeller Center Galleries will transform into a series of specially designed immersive spaces, offering a dynamic view into the world of Elton John. We take immense pride in presenting this multi-category sale, featuring a refined assortment of photographs, artworks, fashion, and costumes—a testament to a man's eclectic vision, artistry, and impeccable taste, ” Christie’s Americas deputy chairmain Tash Perrin said.

The sale begins on Feb. 21, with sales on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 as well. The exhibition at the Rockefeller Center Christie's is open to the public beginning Feb. 9 and ending Feb. 21.