Christian Louboutin And Disney's Marvel Collab on Capsule Collection

Avengers, assemble—and prepare to experience “The Loubiverse.”

Disney’s Marvel and Christian Louboutin partnered on a limited-edition footwear capsule to celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary, and all the fabulous and super-powered looks just went on sale.

Inspired by the iconic Infinity Stones and fan-favorite characters, including Namor and Moon Knight, the accessories capsule for men, women and children features spiked heels, bejeweled bags and sneakers plastered in comics dedicated to the Marvel Universe.

Launching alongside the capsule is an exclusive Marvel comic, “The Loubiverse Explodes,” which will introduce a new character named Loubi. The superhero is based on and was co-created by fashion guru Christian Louboutin, and the comic marks the first time Marvel has featured a fashion designer in its books.

This partnership, however, is not the first time Disney has partnered with Louboutin to create fashion magic. More than 25 years ago, Louboutin created a collection of shoes for the release of the animated 101 Dalmatians, and in 2012, he reinvented Cinderella’s iconic glass slipper.

If you’re in the United States and want to get your hands on these looks, Saks has been tapped as the exclusive wholesale partner for the Christian Louboutin x Marvel collection.

The retailer is celebrating the launch with a limited-time window installation and visual pop-up dedicated to the collection at its New York City flagship store, which you can see from Oct. 4 to 17.

The five-window display brings the launch to life on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 50th Street. The display features items from the collection alongside the Loubi superhero, all of which are planted inside comic book-inspired scenes. Once inside, customers can shop the collection and explore the comic book in an immersive pop-up on the women’s shoe floor.

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary in a variety of ways. The company already partnered with Tommy Hilfiger and British makeup powerhouse Charlotte Tilbury earlier this year to create Disney-fied collections and campaigns. This is just one of many ways to get involved and make the birthday part of your own fashion universe.

The Marvel x Louboutin collection is now available on us.christianlouboutin.com and at Christian Louboutin stores in New York, Miami, Rodeo and Vegas, along with a dedicated a Marvel pop-up opening in Orlando on Wednesday, Oct. 4th. Learn more about this collection at us.christianlouboutin.com.