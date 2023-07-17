13 Rapid Fire Questions With Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Hair-stylist-to-the stars Chris Appleton sat down with Modern Luxury for a set of rapid fire questions.

Appleton—whose clients have included Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez—tells us his favorite hair trick, his most memorable career moment and more.

Read our Q&A:

Favorite hair trend right now?

Bombshell volume.

Go to hair product for adding shine?

Color Wow: Extra Shine Spray.

Top tip for achieving voluminous hair?

Color Wow: Raise the Root on dry hair, speeds up the whole volumizing process and you can get volume in a couple of seconds.

Favorite hair tool to use?

My Shark Ninja Air Wrap Dryer.

Biggest hair care mistake?

Hmm. Perm.

Must have product for travel?

It's probably the Root Touch Up Powder by Color Wow.

How do you elevate a simple hairstyle?

How to elevate a simple hairstyle is to just add extra to it. If it's going to be straight, add that extra shine. If it's going to be voluminous, make sure it's glossy ... I think any hairstyle just needs that shine so that's why I always prep with Dream Coat.

Go to hair product for achieving red-carpet-worthy hair?

Extra shine spray because it's all about that sparkle.

Key to maintaining healthy hair?

The key to maintaining healthy hair is conditioning. We take so much out of hair so it's really important to give back so probably my Money hair masque to hydrate the hair.

How often should someone wash their hair?

I think you should wash your hair according to your hair type. If you have really kind of thick dehydrated hair, you might wash it less because it doesn't need as many washes. But if you have very fine, flat, limp, oily hair, you may need to wash it every day. So it really depends on your hair type and you have to find out the right one for you.

Most memorable moment of your career?

Most memorable moment in my career—Super Bowl. J. Lo. Standing on the field at halftime, watching her swing her hair around, hoping it all stayed in place.

Beach waves or sleek and straight?

Sleek and straight.

Favorite hair hack or trip?

Favorite hair hack is probably my top knot TikTok tutorial or the double volume pony YouTube tutorial.

Watch below:

Reporting by Paige Mastrandrea